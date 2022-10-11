Read full article on original website
Heated Ron Rivera defends Carson Wentz after tough game: 'Doesn't deserve this'
Three days after Ron Rivera made questionable comments about his quarterback, Carson Wentz threw for just 99 yards. But Rivera supported him in an emotional way on Thursday.
Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, eyes potential Week 7 return: reports
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly eyeing a return to the field for Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol.
Panthers listening to offers for star RB Christian McCaffrey: reports
While it's unlikely he'll be dealt, the Carolina Panthers have begun listening to offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to multiple reports.
No. 13 TCU remains unbeaten, beats No. 8 Oklahoma State in OT thriller
Fans stormed the field after the TCU Horned Frogs scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second overtime Saturday to beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40.
North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody
Raleigh, North Carolina officials say that five people are dead as well as two others injured after a shooting on Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer was among those killed.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord found in freezer after getting eviction notice
A Chicago woman is charged with murder after her landlord was found dismembered inside a freezer and bloody rags were found at a nearby beach.
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
Florida sheriff announces arrest of seven men for allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian: 'lowest form of scum'
A Florida sheriff announced that seven men were arrested after allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian, and called them the "lowest form of scum.
GREG GUTFELD: This 'dimwit' defended signing onto the Hunter Biden 'Russian disinformation' letter
Greg Gutfeld weighs in on former CIA officer David Priess defending being a signee on a letter claiming the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop bombshell looked like a "Russian information operation" on "Gutfeld!"
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Los Angeles store clerk during a robbery, police said.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday: 'We love you'
John Travolta took to Instagram Thursday to honor his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 60th birthday. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he wrote alongside a throwback image of the couple. Travolta and Preston were married 28...
California serial killer: Police arrest man suspected in Stockton murders
Stockton, California police announced the arrest of a suspect in relation to a string of murders and a shooting that took place since April 2021.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Biden’s lies and outright fabrications are constantly dismissed, downplayed and softened by media
A New York Times report that referred to President Biden’s fabrications and lies as "folklore" with "factual edges shaved off" proves the media gives him a pass.
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
Georgia man accused of breaking infant girl's neck, trying to smother twin sister
A 22-year-old Georgia man is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children after allegedly trying to kill 3-month-old twin sisters.
