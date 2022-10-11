Town of Evans police investigating after a man was found in Lake Erie

An investigation is underway after a man was found in the water near Lake Erie Beach Park on Saturday.

Town of Evans police said emergency personnel responded to Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in the Point Breeze area around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man was pulled from the water and citizens at the scene initiated resuscitation efforts. Emergency personnel continued those efforts but the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was transported to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to a spokesperson from sasi, the man was one of its residents. The following statement was provided to 7 News:

“We’re heartbroken. This is the first time in the nearly 50 years sasi has existed for something like this to happen. Everyone who knew this individual loved him. We have been in contact with the family, and we are working with authorities to determine exactly what happened. Out of respect for him and his family, we are unable to share more information at this time.”

A spokesperson for the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) provided the following statement to 7 News:

“The health and safety of the people OPWDD supports is our number one priority and this incident is currently under investigation. Given the active investigation, we cannot comment further.”