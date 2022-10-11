Read full article on original website
MADD Georgia awarded GOHS grant for 2023 grant year
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is pleased to announce that the Georgia affiliate has received $212,245.94 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for the 2023 grant year. MADD Georgia will use the funds to continue to offer educational programs for prevention and awareness of impaired driving and...
Gov. Kemp spends week campaigning in South Georgia
With a month to go before the midterm election, candidates are hitting the debate stages and campaign trails hard, making last pushes as to why voters should choose them. Governor Kemp spent the week making his case to voters in Southwest Georgia. During his speech, Kemp hit out at Abrams...
Lowest national ACT average scores in more than 30 years, report shows
The average ACT score for the 2022 high school test takers across the nation is the lowest since 1991, at 19.8, according to a new report from ACT. The steady decline over the last half decade may have parents wondering what's happening. It's a worrisome trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose Babington, Senior Director of State Partnerships at ACT, said.
