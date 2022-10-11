ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook Ignores Patrick Beverley’s Huddle

Russell Westbrook doesn’t seem to be happy in L.A. Russell Westbrook’s first year in Los Angeles didn’t go as planned. The Lakers struggled to stay healthy, and for the most part, Westbrook was having the worst statistical year of his career. He was missing shots, missing defensive assignments, and most of the time, he simply looked lost out on the court.
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Hit With Lakers Demotion

The demotion could just be temporary. Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers has been incredibly difficult. He has not been able to fit in with his teammates, and for the most part, he has looked disinterested. That was especially true yesterday as numerous videos showed Russ not participating in team huddles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Gets Real About Relationship With Jordan Poole

Draymond Green is looking to right his wrongs. Draymond Green took some time off from the Golden State Warriors recently after punching Jordan Poole in the face. His attack on Poole was captured on video, which made the whole thing infinitely worse. As you can imagine, Green has apologized profusely for what happened, and he has since been fined by the Warriors organization.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Reveals What Lakers Need To Do With Russell Westbrook

Plenty of Lakers fans will agree with Shannon. Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night in what should have been a win. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were not in the lineup for the T-Wolves, while the Lakers were playing their starting unit.
hotnewhiphop.com

Paul George Has A Message For Russell Westbrook

Paul George understands what Russ is going through. Paul George and Russell Westbrook have an interesting history with one another. Of course, the two were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for a couple of seasons. In the end, George ended up requesting a trade from the team as he wanted to team up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Viral Air-Ball

Ben Simmons is sick of the slander. Ben Simmons has been laughed at quite a bit over the years. The last year has been specifically harsh for Simmons as he hasn’t played much basketball. The Brooklyn Nets star was out of commission for quite some time, but now, he is back on the floor and trying to get into a rhythm with his teammates.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Takes Penny Hardaway Over Kyrie Irving

Shaq’s hot take might surprise some people. Shaq has played with some truly incredible players over the course of his career. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, he got to play with Kobe Bryant, and while in Miami, he played with Dwyane Wade. You also can’t forget the fact that he played with LeBron James for a brief period of time in Cleveland.
