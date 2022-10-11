Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization
Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi Police Department Announces Auburn Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour
Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Ole Miss vs. Kentucky (Homecoming 11 am) The Library: TY TAYLOR (9 pm) Rafters: Watch SEC games on the big screen; KRUZE KONTROL (9 pm–till) Rockhouse Live: NATHAN DOWNDEN (3–6 pm on the patio); KEITH & THE EVERMEN BANDDANCE PARTY feat. DJ TP (9 pm–till)
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
Mississippi River low water levels lead to unusual discovery of cars at Bass Landing
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi River has gotten so low it is revealing things that it has held secret. In DeSoto County at Bass Landing Road, where it meets the river, two cars have been found that were submerged until the water. FOX13 is talking with locals, and law enforcement...
desotocountynews.com
Wheeler to become new school board member
The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Friday, October 14, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Courthouse Square: Square Jam: Ole Miss Basketball Exhibition (6:30–8 pm) 11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open 4–midnight. LUNCH: 11:30 am–2:30 pm; DINNER 6–10 pm. Bar opens at 2 pm. 10:30 am–9 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht, Bite Squad,...
thecomeback.com
Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
Daily Mississippian
Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk
When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
DeSoto Times Today
Old cotton gin development rebrands as Old Towne Parish
Renovation of the inside of the old historic Cotton Gin in Olive Branch is about halfway finished and developers say the restaurants and bars should be ready to open this spring. “We are getting closer,” said Cliff McLemore. “We have made a lot of progress inside and outside.”
A late arriving visitor arrives in Oxford early Saturday morning. Who is this Top 100 recruit?
An official visitor, who is committed to another SEC program, arrived ovenight in Oxford much to the joy of the Ole Miss football program. Tight end Lawson Luckie made it to the Ole Miss campus in the wee hours of this morning after playing a high school game in the state of Georgia on Friday night. Luckie is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Good for Terry Roland for telling it like it is | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In my line of work, there are certain politicians we like to interview because they don't talk in boring political speak. They tell it like it is. Former Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland was one of those politicians. You could always count on him for a good soundbite.
How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community. The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food. The Tabernacle congregation...
Officer-involved shooting under investigation, Mississippi agents say
An officer-involved shooting in Mississippi is under investigation, state law enforcement agents said. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday near the Red Hook Cajun Seafood restaurant in Southaven. The shooting involved a Drew Police Department officers, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents reported. “MBI is currently assessing this...
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
