Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization

Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford, Mississippi Police Department Announces Auburn Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour

Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Wheeler to become new school board member

The DeSoto County School District (DCS) has announced that a new board member will be sworn into office on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:15 a.m. We’ve learned who that new person will be. Jerald Wheeler confirmed to DeSoto County News Saturday that he is being appointed to fill the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thecomeback.com

Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk

When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Old cotton gin development rebrands as Old Towne Parish

Renovation of the inside of the old historic Cotton Gin in Olive Branch is about halfway finished and developers say the restaurants and bars should be ready to open this spring. “We are getting closer,” said Cliff McLemore. “We have made a lot of progress inside and outside.”
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

