Save More Than $100 on Binoculars at Amazon’s October Prime Day
If you’ve been looking for a new pair of binoculars for this season, Amazon’s October Prime Day will be a good event for you. The brand’s newest shopping holiday has some pretty big discounts from hunting mainstays like Bushnell, as well as some general outdoor options from brands like Celestron.
Our immediate thought is to go with the brands that make gear specifically for hunters. We’d bet our house on anyone finding use out of a pair of Bushnell binoculars. That said, I’d consider looking the options from Celestron, a brand better known for telescopes and magnifying glasses. Magnification is magnification, and while you can’t get a pair in RealTree or TrueTimber, Celestron offers well priced for models with up to 70x magnification, as well as more reasonable 42x or 50x.
Below are the best deals on binoculars during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
The Best Deals on Bushnell Binoculars
- Bushnell Powerview 10×42 BoneCollector Binoculars for $91.49 (Save $58.50)
- Bushnell PowerView 10×50 Porro Prism Instafocus Binoculars for $48.75 (Save $44.20)
The Best Deals on Celestron Binoculars
- Celestron Outland X 8×42 Binoculars for $69.99 (Save $29.96)
- Celestron SkyMaster 15×70 Binoculars for $81.19 (Save $38.76)
- Celestron Nature DX 8×42 with Lens Cleaning Kit for $147.44 (Save $44.46)
- Celestron Nature DX 10×56 Binoculars for $158.89 (Save $101.06)
The Best Deals on the Vortex Diamondback HD
- Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 10×42 for $239.00(Save $40)
- Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 8×28 for $155.00(Save $34)
- Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 8×32 for $155.00(Save $34)
- Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 8×42 for $239.00 (Save $30)
More Binocular Deals
- Adorrgon 12×42 HD Binoculars for Adults with Phone Adapter, Tripod, and Tripod Adapter for $39.89 (Save $60)
- Steiner Predator Series Hunting Binoculars for $378.40 (Save $42.05)
