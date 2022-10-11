ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save More Than $100 on Binoculars at Amazon’s October Prime Day

By Luke Guillory
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 4 days ago
If you’ve been looking for a new pair of binoculars for this season, Amazon’s October Prime Day will be a good event for you. The brand’s newest shopping holiday has some pretty big discounts from hunting mainstays like Bushnell, as well as some general outdoor options from brands like Celestron.

Our immediate thought is to go with the brands that make gear specifically for hunters. We’d bet our house on anyone finding use out of a pair of Bushnell binoculars. That said, I’d consider looking the options from Celestron, a brand better known for telescopes and magnifying glasses. Magnification is magnification, and while you can’t get a pair in RealTree or TrueTimber, Celestron offers well priced for models with up to 70x magnification, as well as more reasonable 42x or 50x.

Below are the best deals on binoculars during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

The Best Deals on Bushnell Binoculars

The Best Deals on Celestron Binoculars

The Best Deals on the Vortex Diamondback HD

More Binocular Deals

