WILLIAM “BILL” G. MARLIN, 92
William “Bill” G. Marlin, 92, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven. A son of the late Matthew H. and Mariana E. (Williard) Marlin, he was born March 16, 1930, in Indiana. Bill served in the National Guard during the Korean War....
NED E. BEAVER, 81
Ned E. Beaver, age 81, of Homer City went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2022, peacefully at home. He was the son of the late Carl and Veda (Norris) Beaver and was born on April 27, 1941, in Huntington, Pennsylvania. Ned truly loved his family. He was...
FRANCES DAVIS, 89
Frances “Fran” (Lukcik) Davis, 89 of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home. She was born December 14, 1932 in Blacklick Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Martin Lukcik and Maria (Sedmak) Lukcik. Fran had formerly worked at Blairsville Westinghouse as a secretary to the purchasing agent. She also was a secretary to the director of nursing at Torrance State Hospital. Fran belonged to SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Court of St. Theresa. Fran was a avid reader and pet lover. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, listening to classical music selections, traveling in the country and abroad with her husband and daughter and enjoyed being with her family. Fran also loved to polka dance with her husband.
EVENTS TO SUPPORT MASTRIANO TO BE HELD TODAY, NEXT SATURDAY
Today will be the first of two events in New Florence to support Doug Mastriano’s campaign for Governor. Today’s event will be an Indiana County Patriots Rally and Parade that starts at 1:00 and runs until 2:00 at the Backyard Event Center on Route 22 between Blairsville and Armagh. The event will feature three guest speakers: Karen Taylor of Audit The Vote PA, Radio Talk Show Host Jon “The Hillbilly” Marietta, and Pastor Scot Pifer of Divine Destiny Ministries. Doors will open for the event at 12:30 today, and the parade will start at 1:00. People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the occasion.
KENNETH P. REMALEY, 84
Kenneth P. Remaley, 84, of Torrance, PA passed away suddenly at his home and was blessed to be held in the arms of his wife as the angels carried him into heaven on Thursday, October 14, 2022. The son of Paul J. and Frances (Christy) Remaley, he was born July...
BRIAN K. ALLISON, SR., 54
Brian K. Allison, Sr., 54, Culloden, WV, formerly of Indiana, PA passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The son of William J. and Betty J. (Stienman) Allison, he was born September 21, 1968 in Union City, PA. Brian was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed spending time...
INDIANA TAKES BOYS’, GIRLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS IN CROSS COUNTRY COUNTY MEET
The Indiana girls’ and boys’ cross country teams took home championships at the Indiana County Meet on the IUP course Thursday. The girls team finished with an impressive 16 points, taking five of the top six places. Addy Fry took her second win on the course, winning the girls’ championship in 21:14. Rachel Gill finished second in 21:27, Chloe Hain was third in 21:40, Emmy Davis was fourth in 22:06 and Belinda Lin finished sixth in 22:31. Completing Indiana’s top seven were Kaylee Onder in 14th in 23:46 and Emily Ferraro in 20th in 25:02.
LOVE OF LIFE 5K TO BE HELD TOMORROW
Tomorrow is one of the major fundraising events in the annual Love of Life fundraising campaign, and it will take place in Downtown Indiana and parts of Indiana Borough and White Township. The Love of Life 5K will be held starting at 9:00 AM tomorrow and will start and finish...
INDIANA COUNTY 911 REPORTS SEVERAL DIFFERENT CALLS ON FRIDAY
Several different calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Friday, including one that involved a bunch of hay. The Marion Center Fire Department was dispatched at 7:28 last night for what was initially termed as Traffic Control along Route 119 North in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Officials said that the call was at the intersection of 119 and Route 403, as large round hay bales were seen blocking traffic.
UPDATE: SUSPECT FROM WESTMORELAND COUNTY CAUGHT
Police in Greensburg are saying that they have found a man that they were looking for across several counties including Indiana. Last week, police announced that they were looking for 18-year-old Dabiaun Davidson, who was wanted for involuntary deviate sexual assault. It is alleged that he and two other juvenile suspects sexually assaulted an underage girl. Police say that Davidson and the other two suspects are in custody and the two minors are cooperating with police.
INDIANA COUNTY IN BEST TIME FOR FALL FOLIAGE
Those who like the vibrant colors of fall have already noticed that tree leaves have already started to turn in Indiana County, and the state department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that this is the best time for leaf colors in the county. After going the last two weeks...
MICKEY NYMICK, 86
Mickey Nymick, 86, of Homer City, died October 11, 2022, at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Steve and Anna (Bindes) Nymick and was born, on December 16, 1935, in Lucernemines, Pennsylvania. Mickey was a member of Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic...
INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and making terroristic threats for an incident on Thursday morning. Police say the incident was reported at 4:00 AM at a home in the 600 block of Gompers Avenue. Officers were initially told that there was a man threatening multiple people with a handgun. When they got there, officers identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ahmad Evans of Indiana. Police executed a search warrant at his home and recovered several firearms in Evan’s home.
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL RUN FOR THE LOVE OF LIFE 5K
The annual Love of Life 5k run and mile walk was held on Saturday in Downtown Indiana, and the streets were once again filled with pink. The annual run benefits the Love of Life Campaign which helps with breast cancer treatment at IRMC in the Women’s Imaging program. Heather Reed of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation said that the numbers for pre-registration this year were very high.
ROSEBUD MINING COMPANY RECEIVES SAFETY AWARDS
The Rosebud Mining Company has received two awards related to mine safety. The Pennsylvania Coal Alliance has announced the recipients of the annual Keystone Mine Safety awards. The awards go to member companies to recognize outstanding safety records at mining sites in the state. The data is collected from the U.S. Department of Labor and Industry’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.
SEXTON, HORN BREAK RECORD AS IUP SHUTS OUT EDINBORO
The quarterback duo of Mak Sexton and Logan Horn teamed up to break a school record in the IUP Crimson Hawks’ 41-0 shutout win over Edinboro on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM. Head coach Paul Tortorella said this was a good team win. Sexton commented...
VOLLEYBALL, TENNIS, FOOTBALL RESULTS
In Heritage Conference volleyball, River Valley edged its record to 7-6 with a four-set victory over Cambria Heights. The Panthers dropped the first game, 24-26, but won the next three, 27-25, 25-19, and 26-24. TENNIS. The Indiana girls tennis team lost to number three seed Beaver in a road match...
PA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISSUES FIRST FLU REPORT FOR 2022-23
With the Centers for Disease Control predicting that the flu season may be severe this year, the PA department of Health has released its first weekly influenza report for the 2022-23 year. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday that flu cases are starting to pick up across the...
PENNS MANOR CLAIMS HERITAGE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
With a 42-33 defeat of the Cambria Heights Highlanders, the Penns Manor Comets clinched the Heritage Conference championship on Friday night in a game heard on U92.5 FM. The undefeated Comets came back from an early deficit to beat HIghlanders, who came to Pat Corrigan FIeld with just one loss.
CRASH AFFECTING TRAFFIC IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A vehicle crash affected traffic in Burrell Township this morning. State Police, Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews were dispatched at 6:47 this morning to Route 217. Blairsville fire officials said that the crash was near Walnut Hill. A vehicle had sideswiped a garage building and ended up in the middle of the northbound lanes.
