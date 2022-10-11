ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
Election deniers, doubters seeking to control elections in several Western states

Rep. Liz Cheney touched on what she called a “key lesson” from the Capitol attack investigation in her opening statement for the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s last hearing. Cheney asked why Americans would assume the Constitution and institutions — U.S. democracy in general — would be invulnerable and not falter if assaulted again.
Federal government sues Georgia county over firing of 2 men

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Georgia's Bartow County of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men two years ago. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia said the county, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Atlanta, subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated against former employee Bobby Turner before dismissing them both.
North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state Supreme Court earlier this...
