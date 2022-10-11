ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Georgia's Bartow County of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men two years ago. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia said the county, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Atlanta, subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated against former employee Bobby Turner before dismissing them both.

BARTOW COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO