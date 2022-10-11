Read full article on original website
Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
Election deniers, doubters seeking to control elections in several Western states
Rep. Liz Cheney touched on what she called a “key lesson” from the Capitol attack investigation in her opening statement for the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s last hearing. Cheney asked why Americans would assume the Constitution and institutions — U.S. democracy in general — would be invulnerable and not falter if assaulted again.
Nataliya Shpylova-Saeed: Elon Musk’s ‘Ukraine-Russia peace’ and Kremlin propaganda
On Oct. 3, Elon Musk posted on Twitter a “Ukraine-Russia peace” that includes the redo of the referenda in the Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia; the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia; the water supply to Crimea; and Ukraine’s neutral status. In response to this Twitter...
The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and supplies to Haiti to help fight a gang
A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment was bought by Haiti's government, which it is thought will be used to halt the spread of cholera.
Federal government sues Georgia county over firing of 2 men
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Georgia's Bartow County of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men two years ago. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia said the county, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Atlanta, subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated against former employee Bobby Turner before dismissing them both.
North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state Supreme Court earlier this...
