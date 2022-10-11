Read full article on original website
1650thefan.com
10.13.22 – Metro cross country conference meet results
All four of the metro schools were involved in boys and girls conference cross country meets yesterday. At the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional Meets;. In the Mississippi Division meet at Dubuque, the Cedar Falls Boys team placed 1st while the Tigers girls team came in third. At the Valley Division...
1650thefan.com
Two-time Waverly-Shell Rock state champion wrestler McCrae Hagarty commits to Iowa State
Two-time state champion McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock has announced that he has committed to Iowa State. Hagarty is projected to compete at 197 pounds for the Cyclones. He enters his senior season with a 117-8 career record. He’s a three-time state medalist and won the 182 pound title as a sophomore and the 195 championship as a junior.
1650thefan.com
Black Hawks vs. Omaha – 10.14.22
The Black Hawks outshot the Omaha Lancers in every period. None of those shots went in until the late minutes of the third, and Waterloo could not recover from a three-goal deficit, falling 4-2. Waterloo visits the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday night.
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
KCRG.com
Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting
One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KCRG.com
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night. Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m. According...
KCRG.com
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
951thebull.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?
37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
biztimes.biz
Work underway in former Younkers as national retailers negotiate with Dubuque mall
Officials for Dubuque’s mall are in negotiations with three national retailers as work is underway in a space formerly occupied by Younkers. Kennedy Mall spokesman Joe Bell said he could not confirm which retailers mall officials are speaking with, as deals are not yet finalized. “At the current time,...
