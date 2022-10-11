ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nypressnews.com

2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
SCITUATE, RI
Teen shot on subway in Far Rockaway, Queens

Police say 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon on board an “A” subway train in Far Rockaway, Queens. It happened around 3:47 p.m. at Beach 22nd Street and Mott Avenue. A 911 caller said kids dragged the teen from the train. There was no immediate word on the teen’s...
QUEENS, NY
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
Herschel Walker Flashes Seemingly Bogus Badge at GA Debate

Herschel Walker showed up to his Georgia Senate debate Friday, expecting barbs from his opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock … but ended up getting a scolding from the debate’s moderator for intentionally breaking the rules with a seemingly bogus badge. The two shared the stage in Savannah to mix...
GEORGIA STATE
Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday due to bus mechanic strike

All Orange County bus services in Orange County could be suspended Monday after maintenance workers voted this week to strike. The strike is expected to begin 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Local 952, which represents about 9,500 members. The union said it voted to strike Wednesday, after the Orange County Transportation Authority “refused to address key health and welfare issues” and offered a “substandard final contract offer.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Brad Hoylman
Oil slick discovered off the Long Beach coast

The Long Beach Fire Department is working to contain an oil slick off the city’s coast. According to the department, the oil slick is about 200 by 300 feet large. It is near the dock slips off of the 400 block of East Shoreline Drive. Authorities are unsure how...
LONG BEACH, NY
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead

Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man found shot to death near train tracks in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Pomona. Police were called to the 100 block of Newman Street at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man dead near the train tracks adjacent to Newman...
POMONA, NY

