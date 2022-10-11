Read full article on original website
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
CBS2’s #BetterTogether Project Green initiative works with Harlem Grown to clean up NYC
NEW YORK — It was a gorgeous day to clean up and green up in the Big Apple. That’s exactly what some members of the CBS2 News Team did Sunday morning. Vanessa Murdock has more on Harlem Grown and our #BetterTogether: Project Green Initiative. Familiar faces were hard...
2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man who wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot. Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski,...
Teen shot on subway in Far Rockaway, Queens
Police say 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon on board an “A” subway train in Far Rockaway, Queens. It happened around 3:47 p.m. at Beach 22nd Street and Mott Avenue. A 911 caller said kids dragged the teen from the train. There was no immediate word on the teen’s...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
Herschel Walker Flashes Seemingly Bogus Badge at GA Debate
Herschel Walker showed up to his Georgia Senate debate Friday, expecting barbs from his opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock … but ended up getting a scolding from the debate’s moderator for intentionally breaking the rules with a seemingly bogus badge. The two shared the stage in Savannah to mix...
Orange County bus service could be suspended Monday due to bus mechanic strike
All Orange County bus services in Orange County could be suspended Monday after maintenance workers voted this week to strike. The strike is expected to begin 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Local 952, which represents about 9,500 members. The union said it voted to strike Wednesday, after the Orange County Transportation Authority “refused to address key health and welfare issues” and offered a “substandard final contract offer.”
Oil slick discovered off the Long Beach coast
The Long Beach Fire Department is working to contain an oil slick off the city’s coast. According to the department, the oil slick is about 200 by 300 feet large. It is near the dock slips off of the 400 block of East Shoreline Drive. Authorities are unsure how...
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
Minnesota man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond: court documents
A Minnesota convicted felon is accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend in Minneapolis and fired 12 shots at her on Monday in the presence of their son, according to FOX 9. Minneapolis police...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
2 NYPD officers injured after being struck by car during foot chase in Bronx
NEW YORK — Two police officers and a suspect were hurt when they were hit by a car in the Bronx on Thursday night. It happened right outside a Target store on West 225th Street in the Kingsbridge section of the borough. The NYPD said the officers were running...
Missing mom Michelle Roenz’s body found in car teen son drove during chase, source says
HUMBLE, Texas — A Texas teenager who was reported missing, along with his mother, has been confirmed as the driver of a vehicle involved in a chase and crash three states away in Nebraska. In the latest details, tweeted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a female’s body was...
Former Speaker Mike Madigan faces new charge, after AT&T agrees to $23 million fine for corruption scheme
CHICAGO (CBS) — AT&T Illinois will pay a $23 million fine as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, after admitting it tried to illegally influence former House Speaker Michael Madigan, by arranging for a $22,500 payment to a Madigan ally. A grand jury also has added an additional...
Man found shot to death near train tracks in Pomona
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Pomona. Police were called to the 100 block of Newman Street at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man dead near the train tracks adjacent to Newman...
