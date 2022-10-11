Read full article on original website
7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of a house party early Saturday morning that left one person dead and seven others injured.
Man shot near Federal and 10th in Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning.
Colorado Girl Found Safe After Going Missing Amid High School Football Game: Police
Update – Oct. 11, 9:23 a.m.: Chloe Campbell has been found safe, police say. “While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family,” police said. “Some details are being withheld at this time to allow for a thorough investigation.”
Woman convicted of robbing Poudre HS student gets 8 years in prison
Fort Collins police said a woman convicted of robbing a high schooler at gunpoint last year is heading to prison. Kayla Dreiling, 27, was sentenced to eight years behind bars. She was arrested in August of last year after they say she asked to borrow the victim’s phone at Poudre High School. A short time later, Dreiling pointed a gun at the student and tried to steal her car keys. A brief struggle ensued, and Dreiling fled on foot. The victim reported the crime to a school resource officer, and surveillance helped police nab Dreiling, who they said had a replica gun on her persons.
Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant
Images of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras behind Blackbelly Market in Boulder.
Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock
A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
Missing 14-year-old last seen 10 days ago found, police say
A missing Colorado teenager has been found 10 days after she was last seen at a high school football game, police confirmed Monday.
Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton
A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
Woman facing kidnapping charge, big brother saves little brother
Denver Police arrested a woman accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon.
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
18-year-old’s body found along High Line Canal
Alex Malone was found dead along the canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Oct. 7.
Rock Rest Lodge Update: Growing Trend of Charging Drivers Who Kill With Murder
On October 10, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez was formally charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a truck to kill one person and injure six others outside Golden's venerable Rock Rest Lodge early on October 9. Accused of accessory to first-degree murder, among other charges, was 25-year-old Ernest Avila, who owned the truck and is believed to have been Marquez's passenger at the time of the incident.
Denver police looking for suspects wanted for questioning in shooting
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting into an occupied vehicle. The police said the shooting happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes of West Sixth Avenue to the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 25.
Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted
Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday evening while police investigated a report of gunshots.
Teenager dies after being shot 8 times
FOX31 has learned a teen boy died Saturday night after he was shot eight times last week in the Whittier neighborhood.
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
9-year-old girl who was missing in Longmont has been found
Officials in Longmont were asking the public for help as they searched for a missing 9-year-old girl, but she has since been found and reunited with her family.
2 wanted for questioning in I-25 shooting
Someone shot into an occupied vehicle on an Interstate 25 ramp over the weekend, and now police are trying to identify two people wanted in the case.
Victim dies days after Denver shooting
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
