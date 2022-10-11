Read full article on original website
Inside Prince William And Meghan Markle's Relationship
Prince William and Meghan Markle were first introduced in 2016 after Prince Harry made a point of making sure his older brother met the woman he already knew he wanted to marry. It's been noted that Markle expected William to ask her many questions and to work through her history. Still, by all accounts, he was happy to finally meet the woman making Harry so happy (via Elle).
How Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Planning To Make Amends With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines after the announcement they would receive the Ripple of Hope Award. On October 11, Kerry Kennedy tweeted: "I'm so delighted to announce that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are this year's [Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights] #ROH laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and many social impact initiatives through the Archewell Foundation." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on December 6. According to People, the timing of Harry and Meghan's award could not be better as the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston for the second annual Earthshot prize event around the same time.
How Kate Middleton's Life Will Change Now That She's Princess Of Wales
The Princess of Wales, or Catherine "Kate" Middleton as she is known, was born on January 9, 1982, in Reading, Berkshire, England. Her parents, Michael and Carole, who met while working at British Airways, have two children in addition to Catherine — Philippa (Pippa) and James. In 1987, the couple created a mail-order party supplies company, which made them millionaires (per Biography).
Why William And Catherine Might Give Up Cottage Life For Castle Life
Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, moved their family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The couple not only wanted to be closer to the queen, but they were also looking to give their three children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales — a more normal upbringing.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Hot Water With Netflix
Amid the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's distance from the royal family has been put into even starker relief. The couple was seated in the row behind virtually everybody else at Her Majesty's funeral, per Page Six, while Meghan and Harry's new position at the bottom of the royal website hints that their relationship with King Charles is in a worse place than ever before.
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Kate Middleton And Prince William May Not Be Done Growing Their Royal Family Just Yet
There's no denying that out of every member of the royal family, King Charles III has endured the biggest changes following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Taking over the monarchy led to drastic changes in Charles' life and he spoke about it in his first speech (via Sky News).
King Charles' Coronation Already Has International Controversy Brewing
The details for King Charles III's coronation have finally been confirmed, and preparations are underway for the event, which will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. In the announcement, the palace stated, "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry."
William And Catherine's Big Move Did Not Go As Planned
The last few months have brought significant changes to the United Kingdom's royal family. The country's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 in September. Since then, there have been several shifts for the family. The most impactful change, of course, was her son, King...
Four Reasons Season 5 Of 'The Crown' Will Have King Charles Shaking In His Boots
It's official. King Charles is freaking out about "The Crown" Season 5. Buckingham Palace sources are briefing the media about the Netflix series for the second time in two weeks. In late September, new clips of "The Crown" unveiled the drama at the heart of Season 5, the conflict between Charles and his then-wife Princess Diana. Almost immediately after the new video dropped, The Telegraph reported a royal insider told them that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary." The royal source threw shade at Netflix, saying the streaming giant had "no qualms about mangling people's reputations" and added, "there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this."
The Meaning Behind Prince George's Name
Most 9-year-old boys like to imagine what they might be when they grow up, changing their minds a number of times along the way. Prince George already knows what his future holds: becoming the king of England. Although George is known for having a lively, mischievous personality, he also knows he has serious responsibilities ahead.
Every Time Serena Williams Had A Grand Slam Win
In a move that will exponentially affect the sports world for years to come, on September 2, 2022, tennis legend Serena Williams played her final match (via Town & Country). Williams previously announced her retirement in an essay for Vogue. The iconic athlete had been competing professionally since the '90s and set many records during her career.
How Meghan Markle Strengthened Prince William And King Charles' Bond Without Even Trying
King Charles III and Prince William are reportedly closer than ever, and it's apparently because of Meghan Markle. It's no secret that the relationship between the two royals was tumultuous when William, Prince of Wales, was growing up, largely in part of King Charles' extramarital affairs with Camilla Parker Bowles. Charles also reportedly threw himself into his work, with royal expert Penny Junor telling The Daily Beast that he had been "quite a remote figure" for his children in the past. Their relationship only started progressing as William got older and was more involved with fulfilling his duties. In 2020, a source told Vanity Fair that they have managed to build a solid bond, one that is built on "love, affection, and respect." Charles and William were reportedly on the "same wavelength" and have found common ground — their "commitment to sovereignty."
King Charles Publicly Shows He Still Has Love For Meghan And Harry
The relationship between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex with the rest of the royal family has been strained for literal years at this stage and, unfortunately for all concerned, it shows no signs of improving. For instance, although a subtle part of King Charles' first speech as sovereign referenced Meghan and Harry, as far as royal watchers were concerned, he didn't look too happy to mention them.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Robbie Coltrane, The Actor Who Played Hagrid In Harry Potter
Actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. According to his agent Belinda Wright, Coltrane died at a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland (via BBC). One of his best-known roles was his portrayal of gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in every one of the Harry Potter movies, a casting choice specifically made by author J.K. Rowling. Besides Hagrid, Coltrane was also known for his portrayal of Bond villain and ex-KGB operative Valentin Zukovsky in "Goldeneye" and "The World Is Not Enough," per IMDb. In 2006, the actor was honored with an OBE for his contribution to drama (via BBC).
Queen Camilla's Latest Outing Marks A Big First
In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth made it known that she wished for Camilla to be known as queen consort once her son became king. This was a big deal because in 2005 before Charles and Camilla got married, she would be known as princess consort, per Town & Country. It may have had to do with the public's ongoing love for King Charles III's first wife Princess Diana. When Princess Diana's marriage was breaking up, some people dubbed Camilla the most hated woman in Britain, according to Geo News.
King Charles' Critics Are Questioning His Behavior During Latest Public Appearance
King Charles III took over the throne instantly following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, via Reader's Digest. During the mourning period, Charles began moving into his role as monarch. In his first speech following the transition period, Charles shared words to comfort the public. "During this period...
Prince William Is Bestowing Important Honors For The First Time Since The Queen's Death
The United Kingdom's royal family has had to delay several career-specific moments following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex, had to put her podcast, "Archetypes" on hold for some time while she was in London for the queen's funeral and the ceremonial honors that take place following the passing of a monarch (via Entertainment Tonight).
Emma Watson's Tribute To Robbie Coltrane Will Have Harry Potter Fans In Tears
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise, passed away on October 14 at the age of 72 (via BBC News). He was a beloved star of many generations, from fans of his work on the British detective drama "Cracker" to appearances in two James Bond films — "Goldeneye" and "The World Is Not Enough."
A Timeline Of Love Is Blind's Natalie And Shayne's Relationship And Split
Whether you loved or hated them, there's no question that "Love is Blind" Season 2 wouldn't have been the same without Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee. With plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship (both on and off the series), the Chicago-based real estate agent and the consulting manager gave fans of the show plenty of shocking moments. Likewise, the addition of potential love interest and fellow contestant Shaina Hurley added plenty of jaw-dropping drama to Jansen and Lee's relationship. Still, despite their issues, plenty of fans were shocked during the season finale, when Lee declared that the pair had a huge fight that ultimately impacted her decision to say "I don't" at the altar.
