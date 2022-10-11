ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Spanberger highlights investments from CHIPS and Science Act

In a new video, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger highlights the investments coming to Virginia communities with The CHIPS and Science Act becoming law. Signed into law in August by President Joe Biden, the legislation will increase American manufacturing and domestic supply of semiconductors, which are used in laptops, smartphones, vehicles and many other household items.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Andrew Moss: Democracy is an act of moral imagination

Shortly before he died, Congressmember and human rights activist John Lewis wrote a farewell to his fellow citizens, declaring: “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.”
POLITICS
Augusta Free Press

In a techie world: Virginia is best state for technology positions

Virginia is the best state to work in technology. Data such as salaries, employment rates and vacancies in the technology field across the United States was analyzed by SmallPDF, a document management company. Following Virginia, are Maryland and Washington. The worst state to work in technology, according to the data,...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy