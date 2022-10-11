Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Spanberger highlights investments from CHIPS and Science Act
In a new video, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger highlights the investments coming to Virginia communities with The CHIPS and Science Act becoming law. Signed into law in August by President Joe Biden, the legislation will increase American manufacturing and domestic supply of semiconductors, which are used in laptops, smartphones, vehicles and many other household items.
Augusta Free Press
Andrew Moss: Democracy is an act of moral imagination
Shortly before he died, Congressmember and human rights activist John Lewis wrote a farewell to his fellow citizens, declaring: “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.”
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg, Rockingham students to enjoy live arts thanks to EMU, Any Given Child
Thousands of students from Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools will have the opportunity to enjoy live arts experiences thanks to a new partnership between Eastern Mennonite University and Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley. The EMU music program has been named a premier artist partner of AGC, a non-profit organization...
Augusta Free Press
In a techie world: Virginia is best state for technology positions
Virginia is the best state to work in technology. Data such as salaries, employment rates and vacancies in the technology field across the United States was analyzed by SmallPDF, a document management company. Following Virginia, are Maryland and Washington. The worst state to work in technology, according to the data,...
Comments / 0