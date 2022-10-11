Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins practices, status vs. Saints in question
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice Friday, however coach Zac Taylor said the team will hold on announcing his playing status against the New Orleans Saints until later this weekend. Higgins was limited to just 10 snaps due to an ankle injury during the Bengals' 19-17 loss...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded.
NFL・
Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither player has practiced this week. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. Listen now and...
Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out vs. Ravens
The New York Giants ruled out wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney and three defensive backs for Sunday's game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The team confirmed Friday that Golladay (knee) and...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta.
Man sues Saints RB Alvin Kamara for $10M after alleged attack at Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS — A man allegedly attacked by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in a Las Vegas casino filed a lawsuit on Friday against the football player in Louisiana. Kamara and the other men accused of participating in the attack — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons,...
Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman photographed at his home Sept. 2, 2021, in Dallas.
Mac Engel: Rage over Troy Aikman’s 'dresses' remark gives credence to 'cancel culture'. Troy Aikman didn’t respond to an email asking if he wants to further comment, or clarify, his commentary that sent Twitter and social media into its latest rage. Selfishly, it would have been great if he did respond. Professionally, he shouldn’t. He doesn’t need to waste his time, nor does his employer, ESPN, sending out some response, or, worse, issue an apology. There are instances when a ...
