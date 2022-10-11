If players haven't already heard, "Temtem" is the monster-taming MMORPG that's the perfect game for anyone who's sick of "World of Warcraft" but loves "Pokémon." When the game was first announced for Early Access back in 2020, it stood out for its MMO features and unique graphics. After some time spent in early access, it saw a full release in 2022 that saw over 1 million players less than a month after its official debut. There's lots to keep up with, with so much for players to do while going through the story and after reaching end-game – like leveling up the best Temtem possible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO