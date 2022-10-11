Read full article on original website
How Long Does It Take To Beat The Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC?
Much like its predecessor, "Dying Light 2" takes place during a zombie apocalypse. However, Techland decided to do the unexpected and release a DLC that focuses more on the murderous and opportunistic populous such conditions have created than the undead. "Bloody Ties," the first official DLC expansion, thrusts protagonist Aidan Caldwell into a Roman gladiator-style blood sport in which he must kill other participants to survive, all for the pleasure of sadistic onlookers.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Scorn?
With the spooky season ramping up, gamers everywhere are looking for new experiences to satisfy their horror itch. And the new first-person horror puzzle game, "Scorn," is the perfect choice for some. In "Scorn," Players take control of a mysterious zombie-looking character that wakes up in a dream-like biomechanical hellscape with claustrophobic corridors and fog-engulfed landscapes. Players then have to solve a range of different puzzles during their journey in addition to blasting enemies in combat to progress. All of this is done to uncover the secrets of this eerily enigmatic world players are plunged into.
Where Does Deathloop Take Place In The Dishonored Timeline?
Arkane Studios' "Deathloop" is a unique first-person shooter. It utilizes many of the stealth, assassination, and reality-bending sci-fi mechanics that the studio has become known for, but it's also framed as a roguelite. Players explore the island of Blackreef, which is trapped in a time loop. That means every time players die or run out of time, the loop starts over, and they reset to the beginning. This, coupled with the game's uniquely vibrant '60s-themed aesthetic, makes it stand out from the other titles Arkane has developed. That's why it might surprise some fans that "Deathloop" is actually set in the same universe as the studio's most popular franchise, "Dishonored."
Overwatch 2: How To Fix The 'Different Version' Error
Blizzard's "Overwatch 2" is finally here, but not without a hefty amount of controversy accompanying its release. Some fans are already pinpointing the best and worst things about this new game, but most everyone can agree one of the main issues has been just getting into the game. Shortly before launch, Blizzard announced that all "Overwatch 2" players would need to link a phone number to play. The catch was that pre-paid phones and a few select providers were not compatible, locking many out of "Overwatch 2."
Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform?
Launching on Oct. 14, 2022, "Dragon Ball: The Breakers" will be an unprecedented addition in the history of "Dragon Ball" video games. While previous iterations in the franchise have primarily focused around single-player RPG and fighting elements, "The Breakers" brings a new twist: asymmetric online multiplayer with survival co-op elements, a mechanic used in games like "Dead by Daylight," "Evil Dead: The Game," and "Friday the 13th: The Game."
Here's How To Get The Crystal Skates In Temtem
If players haven't already heard, "Temtem" is the monster-taming MMORPG that's the perfect game for anyone who's sick of "World of Warcraft" but loves "Pokémon." When the game was first announced for Early Access back in 2020, it stood out for its MMO features and unique graphics. After some time spent in early access, it saw a full release in 2022 that saw over 1 million players less than a month after its official debut. There's lots to keep up with, with so much for players to do while going through the story and after reaching end-game – like leveling up the best Temtem possible.
How To Get The True Ending In Persona 5 Royal
"Persona 5 Royal" was first released in 2019, revitalizing the original "Persona 5" with an extended version of the game. The title was released first on PlayStation 4, but now it's coming to new platforms. Players on PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC will be able to dive into "Persona 5 Royal" on October 21, 2022. While many people are waiting for "Persona 6" and contemplating what they want to see in the sequel, others are replaying "Persona 5 Royal" or will soon be playing it for the first time.
Overwatch 2: Every Change To Cassidy That You Need To Know
"Overwatch 2" is just around the corner, bringing a massive overhaul to the multiplayer hero shooter. The sequel brings new heroes, new maps, new modes, and a new battle pass that's making fans' stomachs drop. Unfortunately for long-time fans, the launch of "Overwatch 2" also marks the end of the original "Overwatch," as Blizzard has taken down servers for the first release of the beloved hero shooter ahead of moving the community over to "Overwatch 2." Blizzard has also made some changes that are ruffling fans' feathers, like requiring accounts to now have a phone number attached. That said, the lead-up to "Overwatch 2" hasn't all been bad news.
How To Get Destiny 2's Cry Mutiny Grenade Launcher
For those intimidated by the weapon grind and random drops that "Destiny 2" is known for, Season 18's Pursuit weapon is a respectable option for high-level content. The pirate-themed heavy grenade launcher, named Cry Mutiny, comes with several perks that make it useful for clearing hordes of enemies. All players have to do is pay attention to weekly XP bonuses and the weapon will be theirs in no time.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Two 'One-Of-A-Kind' Lost Nintendo Games Just Surfaced On eBay
Two unreleased Nintendo games have appeared on eBay and they are likely one-of-kind items. Shared on Twitter by Frank Cifaldi, co-director and founder of the Video Game History Foundation, there are two games that were never released for the NES and had never been digitized, making them incredibly rare finds. While there are plenty of rare games from Nintendo's past, these unique items are special since there are likely no other copies of these games. Video game fans love seeing unreleased games, like footage of a canceled "Half-Life" game, and the Video Game History Foundation wants to digitize these items so people can experience them for the first time.
Will Overwatch 2's PvE Story Mode Be Free-To-Play?
Though originally planned for a joint launch, Blizzard Entertainment decided to split the "Overwatch 2" PvE and PvP debuts. This allowed the company to release the PvP early access in October 2022, giving the team more time to refine the PvE experience before it rolls out in 2023. As detailed during the reveal event, the PvE story mode focuses on tying loose lore threads together. The narrative blends the old and new guard of Overwatch, while also highlighting some of the heroes' origins.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Mercy
"Overwatch 2" boasts a host of Support heroes, but one of the most powerful is Mercy. This angel is sometimes a devil to those playing against her due to her powerful healing beam and the fact that she can even bring players back from the dead. While she was already a nuisance for those who faced her in the first game, taking her out can prove even trickier in "Overwatch 2" thanks to some changes made to Mercy's flight and self-healing (including the integration of a beloved super jump ability).
Fortnite: How To Get Marvel's X-23 Skin
"Fortnite" continues to be the king of crossover content in video games, once again diving into the Marvel universe for some new skins. "Fortnite" has done crossovers with a ton of different video games, TV shows, movies, and anime, like with the "Dragon Ball" crossover event. "Fortnite" first started teaming up with Marvel in Season 2 Chapter 4, where the entire battle pass was filled with heroes from across the Marvel universe, like Thor and Iron Man. Then Marvel heroes also began to appear in the item shop, offering up even more skins for players to collect.
Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - What We Know So Far
"Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals" is an upcoming supernatural thriller from Night School Studio. It will serve as a follow-up to 2016's "Oxenfree," a game long considered one of Steam's hidden gems. Beyond the focus on uncovering a paranormal mystery, the developers have not shared much about the story. However, they have given fans a sneak peek of what to expect.
Steam Deck User Creates Unexpected Problem With Shrek Boot Screen
After all backorders and reservations were completed, the Steam Deck is easier than ever to get and it's slowly becoming more and more popular. Every day, more and more users are discovering the full potential of Valve's handheld PC gaming console as it supports a huge variety of customizations and mods – including things that weren't originally intended, like emulating games and other consoles. Some users have gone even further beyond and found ways around the limitations built into the console, like one user who found a way to play the entirety of the first "Shrek" movie on start instead of the Steam Deck's default boot screen.
Persona 5 Royal: How To Unlock The Seaside Park Hangout Spot
One of the many amazing things about "Persona 5 Royal" is the way that it allows players to develop Joker's relationships with the in-game characters. There are two worlds in the game: the real world where these characters live, sleep and go to school, and the cognitive world where they don their secret identities as Phantom Thieves and battle their way through the mind-palaces of corrupt adults in order to steal their hearts. Spending time with the player's companions in the real world not only allows the player to learn more about their backstories, it also gives these confidants new abilities in the cognitive world.
Fans Really Seem To Hate The Xbox Fridge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When the Xbox Series X was first released in 2020, most of the discussion surrounding Microsoft's take on next-generation gaming surrounded the new console's power. With an 8 core, 3.8 GHz CPU and a 12 teraflop GPU, the Series X is definitely a force to be reckoned with. However, the console's blocky shape has divided consumers since its unveiling, with some comparing it to a refrigerator. And Microsoft kinda just went with it.
Overwatch 2's Cross-Platform Aim Assist Has Fans Divided
"Overwatch 2" has gotten off to a rocky start since its launch on October 4. Not long after it was released, the game was unceremoniously shut down by a DDoS attack. Even after the attack was rectified, players complained about the SMS Protect system which required players to provide a phone number to keep out bots and hackers. After this decision angered the fanbase, Blizzard backed away from the feature and allowed more experienced players to skip that process. After a litany of technical issues, it seems certain gameplay elements in "Overwatch 2" are finally up for scrutiny amongst the game's community.
Why Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Thinks Game Development Is Much Harder Today
The "Mortal Kombat" franchise turns 30 this year, so it's the perfect time to look back on its history. Tech YouTuber Brian Tong interviewed Ed Boon, the co-founder of the "Mortal Kombat" series, in celebration of the series' anniversary and revealed a surprising fact about the game's development. Boon highlighted "memory constraints" as one of the team's most significant pain points in the past and present.
