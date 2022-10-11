Read full article on original website
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
WTAP
OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
West Virginia man allegedly shoots neighbor’s dog, has warrant for arrest
(WTRF) Officials in Brooke County say a man in the county has a felony animal cruelty warrant out for his arrest. Ron Sebeck of Wellsburg allegedly shot his neighbor’s dog. Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years, went missing on September 29. The family searched for the […]
WTRF
Jefferson County road closures next week
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
Tanker truck crashes in Dallas Pike, closing road
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dallas Pike Road to Exit 11 on I-70 is closed due to a tanker truck accident, says Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director. Vargo says the tanker was hauling dirty water from oil and gas production. No hazardous material was involved, he said. The driver was transported to a local […]
Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire. Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go […]
Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
wajr.com
Private jet makes emergency landing at North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A private jet made an emergency landing at the North Central West Virginia Airport late Friday morning. Assistant Airport Director Shawn Long said the distress call was initiated at 11:45 from an eight passenger Piaggio. “They were losing pressure in the cabin and they had a...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police trying to identify man they say was involved in store theft
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe was involved in a theft from Rural King. A photo of the man police are trying to identify was posted on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page and accompanies this story.
WTAP
18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him...
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
Police investigating Washington County car break-ins
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of Washington County car break-ins. The front passenger windows of three vehicles parked along Washington Federal Way in North Franklin Township were smashed after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Purses were stolen from all three of the vehicles. Police said...
Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
WTAP
Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
Westover Police searching for missing person
The Westover Police Department announced that it needs help from the public to find a missing man.
