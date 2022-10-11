ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Jefferson County road closures next week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Engineer’s Office announced two road closures next week due to culvert replacements:. COUNTY ROAD 10 (Smithfield-Adena Road) – Will be closed to all traffic between Wilson Street and Morning Glow Lane (Mount Pleasant Township Road 129) Monday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a culvert replacement.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Tanker truck crashes in Dallas Pike, closing road

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dallas Pike Road to Exit 11 on I-70 is closed due to a tanker truck accident, says Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director. Vargo says the tanker was hauling dirty water from oil and gas production. No hazardous material was involved, he said. The driver was transported to a local […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WTAP

18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man from Walker, West Virginia is accused of raping an 11-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Preston Gohring is his name. He is 18 years old. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl told them she was raped by him...
WALKER, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV

