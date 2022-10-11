ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Archaeologists reveal remains of up to 240 adults and children unearthed on site of former department store: Skulls and bones with battle injuries are dug up from medieval priory dating back 600 years

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Archaeologists have revealed that the remains of 240 adults and children have been uncovered at the site of a former department store that unknowingly sat above a 600-year-old medieval priory.

Experts found hundreds of skeletons in what is believed to be an ancient burial ground of the mysterious friary of St Saviour in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire - founded by a Dominican order of monks around 1256 .

Bones were first discovered at the site earlier this year by builders digging foundations for a redevelopment project at the former Ocky Whites department store, which closed in 2013.

A team of experts subsequently took over the dig, before unearthing the medieval friary dating back 600 years.

Archaeologists have described the site as a 'hugely significant' complex with reading rooms, stables, and even a hospital.

It is believed that the site may have been used until the early 18th century.

Around half of the remains are that of children, which experts say highlights their high mortality rate at the time.

Many of the bodies are also suspected to be victims of an historic battle after they were found with head injuries consistent with wounds that could have been caused by arrows or musket balls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOmjs_0iUTWphT00
A team of archaeologists pictured excavating at the long-lost holy site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0o9G_0iUTWphT00
Some of the bones discovered during the dig, where remains of more than 200 people were uncovered
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQVwu_0iUTWphT00
 Bones were first discovered at the site earlier this year by builders, before the dig was taken over by experts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5O1c_0iUTWphT00
Archaeologists have described the site as a 'hugely significant' complex with reading rooms, stables, and even a hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QStZJ_0iUTWphT00
Historians have said believe the site is the ancient burial ground of the mysterious friary of St Saviour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6WLL_0iUTWphT00
The team of archaeologists are pictured with bones, items and other artefacts discovered during the dig

One theory is that the site is a mass grave following a raid on the town by Welsh prince Owain Glyndwr, in the early 15th century.

Site supervisor Andrew Shobbrook, from Dyfed Archaeological Trust, said the injuries were consistent with signs of battle.

He said: 'It’s quite a prestigious place to be buried. You have a range of people, from the wealthy to general townsfolk.'

Mr Shobbrook added: 'We know that the town was besieged in 1405 by Owain Glyndr and they could be victims of that conflict.

All the bones are being analysed before they will be reburied at local consecrated grounds.

Tiles and other artefacts were also found in the dig and are now being stored in a nearby disused shop, where they are being dried and cleaned.

Archaeologist Gaby Lester said: 'Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would involved in something so big.

'The site is showing itself to be massive part of the history of Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlZGM_0iUTWphT00
Tiles and other artefacts were also found in the dig and are now being stored in a nearby disused shop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyTQ9_0iUTWphT00
The items will are now being dried and cleaned by experts after being extracted during the dig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ffnb_0iUTWphT00
The old Ocky Whites building is currently being redeveloped into a three-storey local food and beverage emporium

'It can be slightly overwhelming at times but it’s also quite humbling to be part of that person’s journey.'

The friary of Dominican Order is believed to have stood in Haverfordwest for about three centuries.

The Dominicans, or Black Friars, had a different agenda to most monastic orders in that they went amongst the population, preaching, praying and teaching.

DAT Archaeological Services started work at the site known as Ocky Whites in February and is scheduled to be at the site until next January.

The old Ocky Whites building is currently being redeveloped into a three-storey local food and beverage emporium with bar and rooftop terrace.

Comments / 152

Annie Alford
4d ago

Earth is pretty old and quite a few people have lived on it. If we all dug around a bit, I'm sure we could unearth a great many things. I have no idea what lived in my backyard 200, 900 or 1500 years ago. Pretty cool find, though.

Reply(1)
45
Juanita Moss
5d ago

600 years ago they didn't always dig deep in the ground to lay down the foundation/flooring. Quite often blocks were laid on the flat land, the walls were built upon them to form the building.

Reply(6)
24
Robin Campos
4d ago

Theirs alot of burial sites where people build and don't remove the Graves .. I'm supprised Spirit's didn't Walk The Land or Haunt the Store actually .. Their was a Old Military Hospital where They tore it down just a old house but they built a Dollar General there here we Used to live and my daughter worked there .. YOU could See Shadows in store and it had it would get would get it drink put in floor get it a pillow .. and the Cooler's where the frozen food and drinks and other food was it would open the doors and they were going out all the time ..It had certain things it liked and would always get them put it on the floor ..But the Thing is they are always building on Grave Sites and when they discover them they rather build over them than go too The trouble of removing everything they have found because most of time they have a limit Too get it done and don't want nothing Too STOP it' or Stand in the Way of Progress no Matter What it is ..

Reply(6)
12
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

