Celebrities

Kamala Harris Means Business in Burgundy Power Suit & Pointy Pumps for ‘Seth Meyers’

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Kamala Harris sat down for an interview that aired yesterday on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The Vice President discussed a range of trending political topics, clad in a power suit and sharp pumps.

Harris donned a deep burgundy suit, with a fitted blazer jacket and matching high-waisted tailored trousers. She wore a silky blouse underneath the jacket, completing the monochromatic outfit. The VP accessorized simply with a black beaded necklace and dainty gold chain bracelets stacked up on her wrist.

As for footwear, Harris took a chance on classic black pointed-toe pumps . The glossy, sleek shoes were fitted with black leather uppers and stiletto-style heels, adding about 3 to 4 inches in height. The slick pair instantly offered the political figure’s ensemble a streamlined effect, breaking up all the burgundy.

Harris’ style often features stand-out suits from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, the Vice President regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. Harris’ off-duty wears include casual pairs of Converse All-Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots, and more.

Elevate your next look with sharp pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Sassie pumps, $150 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30 .

PHOTOS : See more of Kamala Harris’ best style moments over the years .

