Jessica Chastain Shines in Sky-High Disco Heels & Sorbet Hues at ‘The Good Nurse’ London Premiere

Jessica Chastain returned to the red carpet in vibrant style for the 2022 London Film Festival.

Arriving at the premiere of her latest film, “The Good Nurse,” with co-star Eddie Redmayne, the Oscar-winning actress struck a pose in a sorbet-orange gown by Roland Mouret. Her long-sleeved number, hailing from the brand’s Resort 2023 collection, featured a floor-length column skirt with a bold thigh-high slit. Completing the sleek piece was a cinched bodice that created a knotted silhouette. Chastain’s ensemble was finished with a floral-accented waterfall necklace and swinging post earrings crafted from sparkling diamonds in hues of silver, gold, green, purple and pink.

Jessica Chastain attends the ‘Good Nurse’ London premiere during the 2022 London Film Festival on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain attend the ‘Good Nurse’ London premiere during the 2022 London Film Festival on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

When it came to footwear, Chastain’s ensemble gained a disco-worthy base from Aquazzura’s Sundance platform sandals. Her sold-out colorway featured metallic leather uppers in strips of gold, silver and a deep burnt orange, which formed slingback and cutout toe straps. Finishing the set were thick 5.5-inch heels and platform soles, creating a dramatic finish that complemented Chastain’s equally colorful look.

A closer look at Chastain’s Aquazzura sandals. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Aquazzura’s Sundance platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Though Chastain’s specific Sundance set is currently sold out, other colorways and similar pairs can be found on Aquazzura’s website. The style made a splash this year from numerous red carpet appearances, as well as a memorable moment when Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw) wore a red and purple pair in the first season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”

Jessica Chastain attends the ‘Good Nurse’ London premiere during the 2022 London Film Festival on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Chastain’s shoe style is often sleek and glamorous on the red carpet. For special occasions, the “Help” actress often wears metallic, embellished and color-coordinated platforms, sandals and pumps from a range of luxury brands — including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty style is more casual and relaxed, featuring neutral loafers and flats — as well as Nike and New Balance sneakers. In the fashion world, Chastain has also become a campaign star, brand and fragrance ambassador for Saint Laurent, Prada and Ralph Lauren, as well as Gucci High Jewelry and Piaget.

