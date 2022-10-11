BREAKING NEWS: Twenty-six kids and staff are rushed to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after leak at Pennsylvania daycare center - as medics scramble every ambulance in city amid fears of being overwhelmed

Related
Ambulance called after Minnesota middle schoolers attempt TikTok's 'One Chip Challenge' that sees players eat potato chip spiced with searing peppers, then wait as long as possible before eating or drinking
Students at a Minnesota middle school were treated by paramedics Thursday after participating in the 'One Chip Challenge' made popular on TikTok. Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after being exposed to chip dust - which is comprised of powder from the Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper, some of the world's spiciest peppers.
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
Baby Girl Suffers Skull Fracture During Dispute Between Parents In Lehigh Valley: Report
A baby girl accidentally suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury after getting hit in the middle of a dispute between the child’s parents on Sunday, Oct. 9, LehighValleyLive reports. Officers responded to the Easton home and found the infant’s parents quarreling around 6:15 p.m. before the father...
Suspected serial killer, 43, is arrested while 'out hunting for new victims' as cops believe he could be behind a string of shocking execution-style murders in California
Police have announced that they detained a man believed to be a serial killer responsible for a series of murders that have haunted Stockton and Oakland in California. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was driving when he was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning by authorities - who think he may have been on the prowl for new victims to kill.
Superintendent: Student caught entering high school with firearm
PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Costello said a student was found in possession of a firearm when entering the
Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.
We are waiting for more information about a series of simultaneous raids early Thursday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania robbery suspect seen wielding sword, wearing clown mask
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating an armed robbery that involved a suspect using a sword while wearing a clown mask. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday early morning around 4:50 a.m. troopers was called to the Uni-Mart on State Route 115 for an armed robbery. The suspect pictured […]
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways. The department announced the federal court ruling in an Oct. 13 press release, which said the verdict resulted from a series of...
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
abc27.com
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Last mountain lions in Pennsylvania revealed in history, folklore and newspapers
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox.
223 animals seized from Pennsylvania farm amid cruelty investigation
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities seized 223 dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and other animals that had been living in “inhumane” conditions at a Pennsylvania farm, state troopers said Sunday. According to the Erie Times-News and WJET, Pennsylvania State Police said they visited the Summit Township farm Saturday...
