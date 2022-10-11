Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams apologizes for shoving man to the ground after loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration
A Clark County judge has sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in the NFL’s push to settle his lawsuit against the league through arbitration -- and not the public process of discovery.
ESPN sends the Vikings a cornerback in proposed trade deadline deal
It is no secret that the Minnesota Vikings have had issues on defense. While they are 14th in points allowed at 20.4 points per game, they have struggled to get off the field consistently. The Vikings are currently 20th in third-down percentage at 36.2% and a paltry 29th in red...
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, set to start next week vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins know when they are getting both of their quarterbacks back, most importantly when Tua Tagovailoa will return to the starting lineup. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and will start for Miami in its Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
