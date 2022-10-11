ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

WAAY-TV

Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity

A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Lauderdale County, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Indiana State
WAAY-TV

24-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Athens woman. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road, about one mile west of Tanner, in Limestone County. 24-year-old Korday Moore was fatally injured when the car she was driving went off the road and overturned, ALEA...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Morgan County wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary

At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Chris Connolly
WAAY-TV

Fans are thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field

For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the North Alabama Eagles and the Jacksonville State Eagles. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game,...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Lions Fall in One-Direction Game at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. – Down 31-7 in the second quarter, the University of North Alabama scored 21 straight points but eventually came out on the short end of a 47-31 score to Jacksonville State at Toyota Field. The game was played in one direction on the home field of the...
JACKSONVILLE, AL

