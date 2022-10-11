Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Judge moves up court date in Mason Sisk’s mass murder retrial
Accused teen mass murderer Mason Sisk is headed back to court. In a new court document, a Limestone County judge orders that a motion hearing in Sisk’s murder retrial that was scheduled for Dec. 2 now be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The motions set for consideration involve...
WAAY-TV
Franklin County woman charged in deadly dog attack pleads not guilty; trial date set
The Franklin County dog owner charged with manslaughter after her dogs attacked and killed an Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) employee has pleaded not guilty. Brandy Dowdy pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment Tuesday. Sheriff Shannon Oliver says ADPH employee Jacqueline Beard was following up on a separate...
WAAY-TV
Madison County man arrested, accused of using by using investors’ money for jewels, travel
A Madison County man is out on bond after being arrested on 13 counts of securities law violations. The Alabama Securities Commission says Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, is out on $30,000 bond after being indicted by the Colbert County Grand Jury. Butler is charged with 11 counts of securities fraud,...
WAAY-TV
Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity
A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez. Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
WAAY-TV
Florence man indicted on rape, abuse charges; victim believes they aren't the only one
The six-count indictment against a Florence man states he raped and sexually abused his victim multiple times between 2016 and 2018. So far, only one victim has come forward, but the investigator handling her case told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the victim believes there are others out there who haven't come forward yet.
WAAY-TV
24-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Athens woman. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road, about one mile west of Tanner, in Limestone County. 24-year-old Korday Moore was fatally injured when the car she was driving went off the road and overturned, ALEA...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Morgan County wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary
At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
WAAY-TV
Whitaker Cottage Community provides homes, mentors for women aging out of foster care
Nestled away in Ardmore are five cottages. They're designed to serve as a home for women aging out of foster care. At the age of 20, foster women need to leave the "main house" or the home they've grown up in. They're ready for college or work, so they pack...
WAAY-TV
Fans are thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field
For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the North Alabama Eagles and the Jacksonville State Eagles. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game,...
WAAY-TV
Lions Fall in One-Direction Game at Toyota Field
MADISON, Ala. – Down 31-7 in the second quarter, the University of North Alabama scored 21 straight points but eventually came out on the short end of a 47-31 score to Jacksonville State at Toyota Field. The game was played in one direction on the home field of the...
