ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Moose on the loose in Billings

By Kelsey Merison
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DnEg_0iUTWBpl00

A moose is on the loose in Billings.

On Saturday, Laura Porter was making her way to Interstate 90 to head out to the Beartooth Pass.

Porter is an avid wildlife photographer and was hoping to see some animals once she arrived.

But she didn't have to travel far.

"I came over that hill coming towards the Zoo Drive exit, and I saw this big black thing in the field," Porter recalls. "I thought this has got to be either a cow or a bear, but it was so big."

But it wasn't a cow or bear—it was a moose.

Luckily Porter had her camera with her and she was able to snap a photo of the moose.

Laura Porter
Moose in a field near Zoo Drive in Billings

“It’s so exciting anytime you get to see wildlife out and about," Porter says.

Porter spends extra time volunteering at ZooMontana and has a tip for wildlife encounters.

“Definitely keep your distance. There’s very few wildlife that I would say get up and touch it," Porter warns.

But the moose sightings didn't end Saturday.

Many Billings residents near Rocky Mountain College reported seeing this moose running around near a canal.

“I was feeding the ducks this morning. It was early, and all of a sudden this male moose just came running along here," Suzanne Erpenbach says. "He just stopped for a moment and looked at me, and then trotted along his way."

Suzanne and her husband Larry have lived in this home for almost 20 years.

“We see deer, and we’ve seen raccoons and a fox, but no moose,” Erpenbach says.

MTN News went out and found the moose in a yard near 16th Street West and Colton Boulevard.

Neighbors were in awe and could be seen capturing photos and videos from a distance.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick says that police are hoping the moose will make its way out of town on its own, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was closed Monday due to the holiday.

Until the moose can make its way home, wildlife officials recommend keeping your distance and never approaching wild animals. A Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson said she would speak with MTN News further about the incident Tuesday.

“He was so beautiful. He was stunning," Erpenbach says. "I was just upset because I didn’t take a picture."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood

A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Pets & Animals
KULR8

Moose wandering around Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A young bull moose is wandering around Billings city limits, according to police. The following is a Facebook post from the Billings Police Department:. "As many of you are aware there is currently a young bull moose residing within the City limits. Patrol Officers responded to multiple calls yesterday and did their best to keep the moose from entering areas where there were a lot of people on foot, but an animal this large is hard to entice to only go where we want him to go, and continually pressuring him only adds to his stress. The Police Department would prefer to allow the moose to find his own way out of town and are asking the public's help in allowing this to happen. Moose can be dangerous when frightened or cornered so please keep a safe distance away. FWP is also aware of the situation. Thank you in advance for everyone's cooperation with this."
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Wildlife#Zoo Drive#Zoomontana#Rocky Mountain College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
yourbigsky.com

Rimrock Road reopened after serious crash

The BPD has reopened Rimrock Road Friday in Billings after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night. According to Sgt. Cagle, officers closed Rimrock for a while because of the severity of the crash. The crash happened in the 2600 block of Rimrock and the BPD crash unit was called in to investigate. No names have been released.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
BILLINGS, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy