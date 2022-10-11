ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boca High School#Scripps Only Content 2022
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd

Authorities have identified the woman who was killed after her vehicle was hit by a freight train in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening. Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, died at St. Mary's Medical Center as a result of her injuries, police said Thursday. Bertisch was driving a Honda...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy