Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus.
Life in prison: Man sentenced for 2019 Lake Worth homicide
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Lantana-area man to life in prison in the December 2019 fatal shooting of another man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Jonathan Major, 38, guilty in August of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the Dec. 19, 2019 death of Saeed Christopher Wallace of Boca Raton.
Click10.com
Shooting during Miami-Dade burglary paralyzes man, 2 arrested
MIAMI – A single gunshot was all it took to paralyze a man from the neck down during a burglary at an illegal gambling operation near Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood, according to police. The man is only able to move one arm. The burglar shot the man in...
cw34.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
8-year-old student notifies teacher of weapon on school campus, mother upset school didn’t notify her
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A parent is angry after picking up her child from school to find out a student had a gun on campus. She is upset that the school never notified any parent nor took the proper safety procedures, according to her daughter. Students are taught that if...
South Florida woman arrested after 10-month-old ingests fentanyl and dies
A Florida woman's been arrested after an infant in her care died from ingesting fentanyl.
Palm Beach County Man With Dementia Missing, Police Seek Help Locating
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 9:04 p.m. Saturday, October 15: Angelo had been found and is safe. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who is missing from Lake Worth Beach. Police issued this alert Saturday […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
cw34.com
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
Person injured in shooting in Delray Beach
According to Delray Beach police, officials were alerted to several shots being fired in the area of 1371 West 30th Street.
Click10.com
Parkland pain: Verdict ‘sucker punched us,’ sent message that ‘you can get away with murder’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With their emotions still raw, Christopher Hixon’s widow and Joaquin Oliver’s father struggled to understand how any juror would decide that life in prison without the possibility of parole was an appropriate punishment for the perpetrator of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after laying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:03 p.m., the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic was attempting to back out of a parking space in the Wells Fargo parking lot at 9990 S. Military Trail in Boynton Beach.
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
wflx.com
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Authorities have identified the woman who was killed after her vehicle was hit by a freight train in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening. Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, died at St. Mary's Medical Center as a result of her injuries, police said Thursday. Bertisch was driving a Honda...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman
It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
Comments / 0