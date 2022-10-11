Read full article on original website
'Everything is up:' Local business owners react to sky-high inflation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Inflation continues to hammer the U.S. as it soars to its highest levels since the 1980s. The Consumer Price Index reports an inflation rate of 8.2% in the month of September, marking a 40-year high. Businesses in the Hill City are working to deal with...
Horizon Behavioral Health holds grand opening ceremony for new Lynchburg facilities
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health hosted a grand opening ceremony for two new wellness centers in Lynchburg on Friday morning. The new centers will provide addiction treatment and supportive care to pregnant and postpartum women. Melissa Lucy is the CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health, and she said...
LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
Judge decides some families at James Crossing can return home after VLAS filed lawsuit
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Some James Crossing Residents who were forced out after their building was condemned are going home, but some of them are still concerned. The judge's ruling Friday comes after Virginia Legal aid filed a lawsuit against the management to prevent them from terminating leases with tenants who lived in building 828.
Health care on wheels! Mobile clinic to improve access across the Roanoke area
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is making health care more accessible with a clinic on wheels. The Roanoke City and Allegheny County Health District purchased an RV to better serve rural and urban communities. The D.A.S.H. van will live up to its mission of "Delivering...
'Remember to hike safely:' Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
LCS Education Foundation appoints new Exec. Dir., brings 18 years of non-profit experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Trustees of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. (LSCEF) has announced a new Executive Director. The board said on Wednesday that Dawn Fields Wise will take over the position. Wise has worked for United Way of Central Virginia since 2014, most...
How to Help in the Fight Against Hunger in the Hill City
Sixty-seven percent of Lynchburg families are struggling to make ends meet and a current food drive is focused on giving them some relief. Emily chatted with Dan Wise with the United Way of Central Virginia to learn more.
Lynchburg Museum celebrates the life and legacy of midwife Julia Whitely Branch
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Museum has a new mini-exhibit for people to view. The museum held an opening reception Saturday for the new addition which celebrates Lynchburg midwife and baby nurse Julia Whiteley Branch. The museum said that Branch is one of the first black midwives that...
LU to collect supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University students will be putting their efforts towards helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday. Students will participate in a supply drive for families organized by the school's LU Serve Now Initiative. A trailer will be parked at the Vines Center from 9...
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
'Homicide Investigator of the Year Award:' Lynchburg Police recognized two detectives
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department announced two detectives that received an award. The department said that the award received was the "Homicide Investigator of the year award". This award was presented by the Virginia Homicide Investigators Association (VHIA), the department said. "On October 5, the VHIA...
Do you know them? DPD says suspects took cash register from convenience store
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police Department detectives are searching for two men involved in a theft from an area convenience store. DPD is asking for the community's help to identify these men:. Police said the incident happened Friday at 7:07 a.m. in the 500 block of Piney Forest...
Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
Danville woman uses $12 won in Mega Millions, wins $200,000 on VA Lottery App
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It was about 1:30 in the morning. Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, so the Danville woman logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, where she discovered she’d won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
Cleared: Traffic backed up multiple miles on I-81 due to tractor-trailer crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer crash caused significant traffic delays on I-81 near Roanoke on Friday Morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the accident was at mile marker 138.5 in Roanoke County. As of 1:10 p.m., VDOT said the scene was cleared. WATCH: Helicopter airlifts...
Decision to fill Banister District seat in Pittsylvania at standstill
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The process to fill the Banister District seat in Pittsylvania County is at a standstill. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors was tasked with filling the seat after Jessie Barksdale resigned and called a special meeting Wednesday night. The board members were supposed to...
