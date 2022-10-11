ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
