County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development. According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO