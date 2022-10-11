ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Falls Church, VA
Government
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Washingtonian.com

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September

This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. #9. Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac. How much: $3,050,000. This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a...
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 14 – October 16

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival at Frying Pan Park. Bring the family to Frying Pan Farm Park for Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival! Watch the cider press in action, milk a cow, shell corn, peel apples, meet farm animals, play old-fashioned games, and watch farm demos. At the carnival enjoy games, rides, and tasty fair food!
MCLEAN, VA
Commercial Observer

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf

On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Luxury Living with Private Terrace in Downtown Bethesda

Set atop a quiet corner overlooking vibrant downtown Bethesda, this is a rare opportunity to own a stunning, contemporary 2780sq ft residence in coveted Hampden Row with spectacular, one of a kind 2100sq ft private terrace. Contemporary architecture and open concept living featuring premium custom finishes, hardwood floors, and floor...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Movie Theaters#City Council#Business Industry#Linus Business#Paragon Theaters
arlingtonmagazine.com

Best Places to Work 2022

Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fire at historic Arlington church under investigation

Fire marshals are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire that broke out at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, early Friday morning. Pastor Sara Keeling shared that the fire started in the church attic above the music and education wing in a statement Friday afternoon. “There is likely...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse

One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
CHANTILLY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
loudounnow.com

One Loudoun Plans Major Expansion

County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development. According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street

A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Customizable waterfront home

Your waterfront oasis is being meticulously crafted as we speak and awaiting your finishing touches! Introducing 1819 Legacy Lane, projected to be move-in ready in early 2023. Currently under construction, this K. Hovnanian build follows its prized Memphis II floor plan, featuring five bedrooms, 5.5 baths and approximately 4,000 square feet of living space.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy