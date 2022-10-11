Read full article on original website
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel Maven
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
Inside Nova
PW Digital Gateway suit by QTS sheds light on origins of project
One of the developers behind the PW Digital Gateway proposal is seeking more than $150,000 from a landowner along Pageland Lane for not signing rezoning documents quickly enough. The convoluted and secretive legal saga involves a subsidiary of QTS Realty Trust Inc., landowner Barbara Brower and her son, Jon, and...
recordpatriot.com
Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September
This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. #9. Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac. How much: $3,050,000. This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 14 – October 16
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival at Frying Pan Park. Bring the family to Frying Pan Farm Park for Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival! Watch the cider press in action, milk a cow, shell corn, peel apples, meet farm animals, play old-fashioned games, and watch farm demos. At the carnival enjoy games, rides, and tasty fair food!
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
Washingtonian.com
Luxury Living with Private Terrace in Downtown Bethesda
Set atop a quiet corner overlooking vibrant downtown Bethesda, this is a rare opportunity to own a stunning, contemporary 2780sq ft residence in coveted Hampden Row with spectacular, one of a kind 2100sq ft private terrace. Contemporary architecture and open concept living featuring premium custom finishes, hardwood floors, and floor...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WTOP
Fire at historic Arlington church under investigation
Fire marshals are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire that broke out at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia, early Friday morning. Pastor Sara Keeling shared that the fire started in the church attic above the music and education wing in a statement Friday afternoon. “There is likely...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
WTOP
Study ranks DC 21st, Baltimore 5th in U.S. cities with biggest inflation increase
The D.C. area is listed 21st, and Baltimore fifth in a new study measuring inflation in U.S. cities amid a 40-year high in inflation. D.C. saw an inflation of 6.5% compared to last year. Baltimore’s inflation was 10.2% over the same period, according to the WalletHub study. Inflation is...
loudounnow.com
One Loudoun Plans Major Expansion
County supervisors are likely to approve a request from One Loudoun that could more than double the number of residential units at the mixed-use development. According to a county staff report, since its original approval in 2007 the mixed-use development has built out a “significant portion” of its potential development including attached and detached homes, apartments, the town center and community facilities. In total the development is approved for up to 1,267 residential units, along with up to 34,000 square feet of child care facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street
A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
WTOP
After voter registration delays, Loudoun Co. chair urges residents to avoid ‘potential headache’
The chair of Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors has sent an open letter pointing out that 4,800 county residents were caught in voter registration delays earlier this month, and urging everyone to check whether their credentials are in place. Earlier this month, state elections officials said a technical problem...
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Customizable waterfront home
Your waterfront oasis is being meticulously crafted as we speak and awaiting your finishing touches! Introducing 1819 Legacy Lane, projected to be move-in ready in early 2023. Currently under construction, this K. Hovnanian build follows its prized Memphis II floor plan, featuring five bedrooms, 5.5 baths and approximately 4,000 square feet of living space.
Police: Students offered ride from stranger while walking from school in Virginia
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — The City of Falls Church police reported a group of students were walking from an elementary school when they were approached by an unknown man Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man allegedly approached the students when they were walking home from Oak Street Elementary School...
Lucky Woodbridge auto mechanic wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery scratcher
Valentin Zarco, of Woodbridge, doesn't play Virginia Lottery scratcher games all that often, but, when he does, he apparently wins big.
