Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
Pete Davidson Joins 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
Pete Davidson just joined the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, making this revival all the more anticipated. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson and actress Michelle Yeoh both joined the cast officially this week. Davidson will voice the Autobot Mirage, while Yeoh will voice the Maximal Airazor. Rise...
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
'Halloween Ends': How to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies
The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may be ending on Friday, Oct. 14 with the release of Halloween Ends, but the saga of The Boogeyman will continue throughout the decades in the Halloween franchise, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 12, soon to be 13, films is easier than ever. Not only is October the perfect time to binge the complete Halloween franchise given that it is regarded as one of the most iconic slashers, but with the upcoming premiere of Halloween Ends, there's no better time than now to binge-watch the first 12 films of the franchise to prepare for the third and final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy.
Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost 'Batman' Role to Michael Keaton After Making 'Stupid' Comment
Makes his DC Universe debut as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, although a different timeline might have seen him playing Bruce Wayne. Brosnan described the time he auditioned for Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, but a "stupid" comment caused him to lose out on the part. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Irish actor revealed, "It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate." Fallon then asked the 69-year-old if he had ever turned down a superhero role because he was hesitant to play one at the time in his career. Brosnan's TV series Remington Steel was hugely successful, and he also appeared in a few films, including Mrs. Doubtfire. He responded by saying that roles in superhero movies were rarely offered to him in his career. "No, not really no. I mean, I went up for 'Batman' way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn't get the job."
Academy Museum Gala Photos: Julia Roberts, Tilda Swinton, Sterling K. Brown & More Stars Arrive At Hollywood Event
Julia Roberts was honored with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton were also honored at the gala earning accolades for their contributions to cinema. Scroll through the photo gallery posted above of all the celebrities that attended the event. Roberts earned the Icon Award as a celebration of her career which has spanned three decades and has a global impact. McQueen was honored with the Vantage Award for being an artist who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives...
Best Ghost Movies on Netflix
While zombies, witches, and vampires are synonymous with All Hallows Eve, there is nothing quite like a good ol haunting to send shivers down your spine and raise the hairs on the back of your neck. From stories of evil spirits lurking in the shadows of otherwise normal houses to possessions, the ghost story is an iconic aspect of spooky season, and Netflix has more than just a few ghost movies available to stream this Halloween season.
Another 'Glee' Alum Drops Some Unsubtle Shade on Lea Michele and 'Funny Girl'
A Glee alum has expressed no interest in former co-star Lea Michele's latest role. Chris Colfer threw some serious shade at the Broadway star on Michelle Collins' SiriusXM podcast, The Michelle Collins Show. Collins invited Colfer to see Michele in "Funny Girl" with her on Oct. 11, to which he replied… "My day suddenly got so full." Changing the subject, he said, "I saw Six last night, and that was amazing." Following that, Collins inquired whether Colfer would be interested in seeing Michele another night. "No, I can be triggered at home," he remarked. Michele assumed the lead role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl in September after Beanie Feldstein left the show.
Best Halloween Movies on Hulu
It's finally October, and thanks to the streaming era, you don't have to leave your couch for a Halloween movie binge. From Netflix to HBO Max to Disney+, there are plenty of options for your next binge, and Hulu has more than enough options to keep you screaming all month long. In fact, the streamer is such a major source of Halloween content that every year it marks Huluween with a specially curated list of movies and shows that for the spookiest time of the year. But what, exactly, are the best Halloween movies on Hulu?
Ed Sheeran Reveals the Story Behind His Photo With a Smiling Queen Elizabeth
Ed Sheeran's photographic memento with Queen Elizabeth II isn't exactly as it seems according to the singer himself. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Sheeran admitted that the queen was indeed smiling when she met the singer. It just wasn't because of him. "This is...
Paramount Pictures Announces Release Date of Tom Brady Film '80 for Brady'
The new movie starring Tom Brady has a release date. As mentioned by Deadline, Paramount Pictures announced that 80 for Brady will hit theaters on Feb. 3, 2023. The film also stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno and will battle against the M. Night Shyamalan flick Knock at the Cabin as it will be released on the same weekend.
Robbie Coltrane, 'Harry Potter's Hagrid, Dead at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72 years old. According to TMZ, Coltrane has been sick for years and died in a hospital near his home in Lambert, Scotland. The cause of death has not been announced.
Robbie Coltrane Dead: 'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Honors 'Lovely Man' After His Death at 72
Daniel Radcliffe has posted a public tribute to his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane. Coltrane passed away on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, following a long illness. As fans, friends and colleagues grapple with the news, many like Radcliffe are emphasizing Coltrane's larger-than-life persona. Radcliffe issued his tribute to...
Bill Murray Allegedly Kissed and 'Straddled' Production Worker on Movie Set: 'She Was Horrified'
Bill Murray's alleged problematic behavior has come to light. Following reports that shooting on Murray's film Being Mortal was shut down due to his "inappropriate behavior," a new investigation by independent media outlet Puck reveals that the 72-year-old "kissed" and "straddled" a woman on set against her will. Author Eriq Gardner recounted events of and following the incident via "multiple sources" who shared what they witnessed. He described Murray as "particularly friendly" with a female production staffer on set who he believed was flirting with him. Despite withholding her name, Gardner confirmed that the woman was not actress Keke Palmer, as has been rumored.
Mike Schank, 'American Movie' Subject, Dead at 56
Guitarist Mike Schank, who was the subject of Chris Smith and Sarah Price's beloved 1999 documentary American Movie, has died. Schank passed away on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13 "in his mother's arms," a friend confirmed to Milwaukee Record. Schank was 56. The musician and actor's cause of death was not disclosed, though his passing came after he announced over the summer that he was diagnosed with "a rare type of cancer" that began in his esophagus and spread to his "liver and lungs and a bunch of other places in my body. It's stage 4 and they can't cure it."
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast and Trailer
The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming fast. Netflix announced that the Witcher prequel series will premiere on Dec. 25, 2022 after months of speculation. Both new fans and long-time fans are coming at this production with the same curiosity, as it will reveal all kinds of never-before-seen information. Blood Origin...
