Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Boards and Commissions vacancies
The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? If yes, take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees the City has to offer.
Mountain Xpress
72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville
There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces Ben Woody to serve as Assistant City Manager
Asheville City Manager, Debra Campbell, is pleased to announce that Ben Woody, who has served as the Interim Assistant City Manager since June, has accepted the position of Assistant City Manager. Ben will carry out administrative duties while also assisting the City Manager with the direction and coordination of activities...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners to consider tax changes; higher STR rates off the table
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners is set to consider steps intended to make the process of determining how much property tax homeowners pay more equitable. Proposed changes on the agenda for the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, include adding staff and improving software to make the county’s assessment of home values more accurate, asking state legislators to expand a tax break some homeowners get under state law or create a new exemption for owner-occupied homes, and increasing efforts to tell homeowners how to challenge their tax value.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Police to conduct active shooter preparedness training Friday
Press release from the Asheville Police Department:. The Asheville Police Department and Asheville City Schools will conduct a civilian active shooter preparedness session at Hall Fletcher Elementary School for teachers and staff only this Friday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. The purpose of this session is to expand...
Mountain Xpress
Burton Street Community Center celebrates Hispanic heritage Oct. 21
Burton Street Community Center (134 Burton Street) is becoming known for fun events that explore Hispanic and Latino heritage. From the quirky Cinco de Star War to monthly Latin cuisine classes with Chef Martina Valdez, the center has successfully struck a balance between creating authentic, welcoming spaces for Hispanic and Latino families that are also accessible and inviting for others looking to explore cultures outside of their own. Asheville Parks & Recreation invites the entire community to a Celebración de la Herencia Hispana (Hispanic Heritage Celebration) at Burton Street Community Center on October 21 from 6-9:30 p.m.
Mountain Xpress
Women in Business: Know your values
Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Erin McGrady and her wife, Caroline Whatley, are the co-founders of Authentic Asheville, a camper van blog that focuses on...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple has been called for 10/17-18-19 Mon/Tues/Wed
Press release from The Asheville Homeless Coalition:. The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition has called Code Purple. 10/17-18-19/22 Mon/Tues/Wed based on reporting from the National. Weather Service. Code Purple is an activation of emergency services including shelters. and county paramedic when temperature drops to around 32 degrees F. The Code Purple...
Mountain Xpress
Women-owned plant shops are a growing industry in Asheville
Farmers and homesteaders can get their hands dirty all over Western North Carolina. For those with more modest ambitions, there are houseplants. Garden stores, chain stores and even pharmacies sell houseplants nowadays, but it’s also an attractive industry for many small-business owners. The Asheville area is home to several plant shops known for their intimate size, attention to quality — and being run by women.
Mountain Xpress
Entrepreneurs bring wellness opportunities to Asheville area
Asheville may never have won an official designation as “city where you’re most likely to encounter someone wearing hiking boots in a bar.” Residents and tourists alike, however, know that this is a place where yoga pants, muddy Tevas and a reusable water bottle are practically the local uniform.
Mountain Xpress
Women in business: Take risks
Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Laura Walton is the owner of The Crunchy Baker. Xpress: What is the best advice you were given about launching...
Mountain Xpress
Art in the Heart imagines the future of Pack Square Plaza
With the Vance monument gone, Pack Square Plaza’s future design remains an open question. But some of the first steps in this process are taking form via the city of Asheville’s Art in the Heart program, described on its website as “a way to unite, heal and strengthen the community.” The current series of temporary installations, artwork and performances will run through March with the hope of sparking communitywide conversations about the role of public spaces and what goes in them.
Mountain Xpress
Women in Business: Consistency and discipline
Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Tiarra Wilkie is the owner of Groundbreaking Financial, a personal financial consultancy. What is the best advice you were given...
Mountain Xpress
Women in Business: Prepare for growth
Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Melissa Blaha is the owner of The Tax Raven. Xpress: What is the best advice you were given about launching...
Mountain Xpress
Nancy J. Cable to step down as UNC Asheville chancellor
Press release from the University of North Carolina at Asheville:. At an October 12 meeting of the UNC Asheville Board of Trustees, Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced her intention to step down from her Chancellor role, effective December 31, 2022. To provide support for a smooth leadership transition, she will serve in an advisory capacity on an on-call basis to the Interim Chancellor through July 31, 2023.
Mountain Xpress
Local authors discuss life on and off the page
In Asheville’s gig economy, even some of its most successful writers wear multiple hats. Along with publishing celebrated works, Tessa Fontaine, Jessica Jacobs and Heather Newton have established themselves as freelance editors and instructors. But while the extra jobs may seem as if they could inhibit these creative women from crafting new works at a steady pace, the multiple roles have proved nicely complementary — albeit with plentiful planning and self-care along the way.
Mountain Xpress
Women in Business: Give yourself time and space
Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Amber Niven is the co-author of Discovering the Appalachian Trail: A Guide to the Trail’s Greatest Hikes. Xpress: What...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: How it sounds behind the drum kit
[Regarding “Captive Audience: Buskers, Downtown Businesses Grapple Over Amplification,” Oct. 5, Xpress:] I’ve only busked twice. I play drums. I lug my electric kit to the intersection of Broadway and Patton. The road noise is pretty intense there. Vehicles in three different directions are accelerating hard to climb to the top of the hill. Anyway, I point my speaker toward what used to be the Vance Monument. I find that I have to turn up the volume a bit just so that I can hear the music with which I’m playing. I may be violating a noise ordinance, and if anyone asked me to turn it down, I would do so. I may relocate to a different corner next time. It’s just too loud on that street during the day (except on Sunday morning, it was lovely).
