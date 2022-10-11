KGB SkyShow to return at this year's SDCCU Holiday Bowl

It’s too early to say whether the participants in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl will put on an air show.

One thing is certain, the Dec. 28 game will include a sky show.

The KGB SkyShow.

The elaborate fireworks display synchronized to music is joining the Holiday Bowl downtown at Petco Park.

“The KGB SkyShow is iconic and something that San Diegans have looked forward to for decades,” Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville said. “To be able to match that up with another iconic San Diego event is pretty great.

“This is going to make the experience for our fans at the game the best it's ever been, and I would argue the best in the country.”

The SkyShow, which was first held in 1976, annually followed a San Diego State football game from 2004-2019.

The event was not held the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of SDCCU Stadium. And it did not fit into the plans when Snapdragon Stadium opened last month in SDSU Mission Valley.

Moving downtown breathes new life into the 45th SkyShow, which will cap the radio station's 50th anniversary celebration.

“This merger, in addition to our beautiful new venue, Petco Park, has made our creative juices flow,” KGB program director Shauna Moran said in a statement. “There will be new and exciting elements never seen before in a SkyShow.”

The 2022 Holiday Bowl will feature teams from the Pac-12 and ACC conferences. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

Tickets for the game go on sale the week of Oct. 24 and will be available at holidaybowl.com . Ticket prices range from $35 to $225.

The 2020 game was canceled two months before kickoff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 game was canceled five hours before kickoff when UCLA announced it could not play North Carolina State because of a COVID outbreak within the Bruins program.

Holiday Bowl officials were excited last year for the game's Petco Park debut. They are eager once again for the synergy provided by the downtown venue, and what adding another longtime San Diego tradition can do to enhance the bowl experience.

The KGB SkyShow began in 1976 with the fireworks set off from two locations — Fiesta Island and Chollas Lake.

It created traffic jams throughout the city as people stopped to watch and listen. Moving the event to San Diego Stadium solved those issues.

When the Padres moved downtown in 2004, the SkyShow remained in Mission Valley.

It usually followed the SDSU football team’s season opener, and annually attracted the largest crowd for an Aztecs game.

Five of the top eight all-time SDSU crowds were SkyShow games.

According to KGB’s website, the local station invented the fireworks show synchronized to music that was broadcast over the radio. A typical show employed five dozen pyro-technicians using 10 computers to set off more than 5,000 shells launched from inside and outside SDCCU stadium (16 on the playing field, some atop the SDCCU Stadium scoreboard and 31 in parking lot locations).

Staging requirements made the SkyShow problematic at Snapdragon Stadium and virtually impossible once other phases of the SDSU Mission Valley project are developed.

The SkyShow used up to 12” shells in the event’s heyday before local restrictions reduced the maximum to 10” and now 8”.

Even with the reduction, a safe zone of 560 feet is required (the state code requires 70 feet for each inch of shell size) for the staging area.

That wasn’t a problem at the old stadium, which was located at the center of the Mission Valley property and surrounded by 18,000 parking spots.

Safe zone space also is an issue at Petco Park, which will include fireworks on the field, the light ring and from Gallagher Square.

While fireworks may not rise as high in the sky, fans can expect more explosions as well as some surprises.

“They are getting really creative,” said Neville, intentionally saving specifics. “It’s going to be just as amazing, but it’s also going to be different.

“Of course pyro is going to be a big part of it, but there’s also going to be a lot of other really cool special effects that are going to make it spectacular.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .