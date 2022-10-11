Read full article on original website
Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
Judge decides some families at James Crossing can return home after VLAS filed lawsuit
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Some James Crossing Residents who were forced out after their building was condemned are going home, but some of them are still concerned. The judge's ruling Friday comes after Virginia Legal aid filed a lawsuit against the management to prevent them from terminating leases with tenants who lived in building 828.
LCS Education Foundation appoints new Exec. Dir., brings 18 years of non-profit experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Trustees of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. (LSCEF) has announced a new Executive Director. The board said on Wednesday that Dawn Fields Wise will take over the position. Wise has worked for United Way of Central Virginia since 2014, most...
LU to collect supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University students will be putting their efforts towards helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday. Students will participate in a supply drive for families organized by the school's LU Serve Now Initiative. A trailer will be parked at the Vines Center from 9...
How to Help in the Fight Against Hunger in the Hill City
Sixty-seven percent of Lynchburg families are struggling to make ends meet and a current food drive is focused on giving them some relief. Emily chatted with Dan Wise with the United Way of Central Virginia to learn more.
LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
'Remember those affected:' E.C. Glass hosts annual Pink Game for cancer awareness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School is hosting its annual Pink Game Friday for its matchup vs. Jefferson Forest. It's the special night of the year when all the players and fans are decked out in pink to honor those that have dealt with or been impacted by cancer.
VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
'Everything is up:' Local business owners react to sky-high inflation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Inflation continues to hammer the U.S. as it soars to its highest levels since the 1980s. The Consumer Price Index reports an inflation rate of 8.2% in the month of September, marking a 40-year high. Businesses in the Hill City are working to deal with...
'Remember to hike safely:' Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
Spooky Spots: Scaremare turns 50!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you've been around Lynchburg during the fall, you've probably heard of the house of haunts on Carroll Ave. Scaremare means Halloween in Hill City. "We're so glad at how much the community comes out and joins us the thousands that come out every night," said Josh Ham with Scaremare.
'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
'Ice Bumper Cars:' Winter fun coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Berglund Center is gearing up for a busy winter season and they are bringing back popular icy events for their 2022 schedule. The center said Ice Bumper Cars are back by popular demand. After selling out their first season, the center added more dates...
Decision to fill Banister District seat in Pittsylvania at standstill
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The process to fill the Banister District seat in Pittsylvania County is at a standstill. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors was tasked with filling the seat after Jessie Barksdale resigned and called a special meeting Wednesday night. The board members were supposed to...
'Homicide Investigator of the Year Award:' Lynchburg Police recognized two detectives
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department announced two detectives that received an award. The department said that the award received was the "Homicide Investigator of the year award". This award was presented by the Virginia Homicide Investigators Association (VHIA), the department said. "On October 5, the VHIA...
1 displaced after electrical fire burns through Augusta Ave. home in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One person is displaced following an early morning fire in the Danville area. The Danville Fire Department said they responded to a home on Augusta Avenue at 3:08 a.m. Crews on scene said there was smoke showing from the roof line area of the two-story...
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Charlotte Co. authorities warn parents of Rainbow Fentanyl ahead of Trick or Treat
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have an important message for parents this Halloween. Parents should closely observe the treats their children receive. "As many of you are already aware Fentanyl is a highly addictive...
