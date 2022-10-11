ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
LU to collect supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University students will be putting their efforts towards helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday. Students will participate in a supply drive for families organized by the school's LU Serve Now Initiative. A trailer will be parked at the Vines Center from 9...
LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
Spooky Spots: Scaremare turns 50!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you've been around Lynchburg during the fall, you've probably heard of the house of haunts on Carroll Ave. Scaremare means Halloween in Hill City. "We're so glad at how much the community comes out and joins us the thousands that come out every night," said Josh Ham with Scaremare.
'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
