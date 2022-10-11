Read full article on original website
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast
It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
Mark it on the Calendar: St. Cloud’s First Snow of the Season Fell October 14th, 2022
Mark it on your calendar, St. Cloud saw the first flurries of the fall 2022 season on October 14th. I was up in the wee hours of the morning around 4 AM getting ready for work, and as my husband came inside from taking the dog out he said, "you're not going to like this but it's snowing."
Portions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)
(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state. Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson,...
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota
The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy. Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying...
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
You Helped Pick Central Minnesota’s Soundtrack For National Farmers Day!
Today, although it's late, is still National Farmers Day. It's a day where we are asked to take some time and think about all the great things that producers and farmers across the US do for us. Think about it, the work of a few, many unknown to you or I, feeds millions and millions of people not just here in the USA, but across the world! Thank you farmers and producers for all that you grow and nurture for our future enjoyment.
MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota
Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota
The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.
NEXT Weather: Chilly weather arrives Wednesday, and it's here to stay
MINNEAPOLIS -- After hitting 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Twin Cities are in for a much cooler day on Wednesday.The metro won't even hit 60, peaking at 59 degrees in the afternoon. It'll be breezy, too, with winds reaching 20 to 25 mph.Expect spotty showers in the morning, and another round in the afternoon.It'll be even colder Thursday, with a high of just 47. Northern Minnesota could even see some snowflakes in the morning hours.The extended forecast keeps it chilly through the weekend and into early next week.
43 States Are “More Sinful” Than Minnesota, Really?
Okay, I'm not a big proponent of sin but I have to admit it can sure spice up life a bit. I guess, it just depends on how you look at it. On the bright side, a little sin keeps the churches in business. So there's that. WalletHub is at...
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How to Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
