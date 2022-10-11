ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Kat Kountry 105

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)

(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state. Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson,...
96.7 The River

Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota

The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy. Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying...
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
96.7 The River

You Helped Pick Central Minnesota’s Soundtrack For National Farmers Day!

Today, although it's late, is still National Farmers Day. It's a day where we are asked to take some time and think about all the great things that producers and farmers across the US do for us. Think about it, the work of a few, many unknown to you or I, feeds millions and millions of people not just here in the USA, but across the world! Thank you farmers and producers for all that you grow and nurture for our future enjoyment.
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota

Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
1520 The Ticket

What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota

The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
CBS Minnesota

DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Chilly weather arrives Wednesday, and it's here to stay

MINNEAPOLIS -- After hitting 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Twin Cities are in for a much cooler day on Wednesday.The metro won't even hit 60, peaking at 59 degrees in the afternoon. It'll be breezy, too, with winds reaching 20 to 25 mph.Expect spotty showers in the morning, and another round in the afternoon.It'll be even colder Thursday, with a high of just 47. Northern Minnesota could even see some snowflakes in the morning hours.The extended forecast keeps it chilly through the weekend and into early next week.
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
