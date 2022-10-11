Today, although it's late, is still National Farmers Day. It's a day where we are asked to take some time and think about all the great things that producers and farmers across the US do for us. Think about it, the work of a few, many unknown to you or I, feeds millions and millions of people not just here in the USA, but across the world! Thank you farmers and producers for all that you grow and nurture for our future enjoyment.

