(DALLAS) — A 25-year-old police officer was killed traveling to work for the start of his shift when he was hit by a driver going the wrong way on the highway. The incident occurred close to midnight on Tuesday at approximately 11:48 p.m. when Jacob Arellano of the Dallas Police Department was driving to work going northbound on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard in Dallas, Texas, when the SUV he was driving was struck by a vehicle driving southbound in the same lane.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO