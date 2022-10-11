It’s a sentiment plenty of New Yorkers shared during Peak Pandemic times: “Should I head out West?” For many, the city felt like it was closing in, and the siren songs of blue skies, green pastures, and, most importantly, wide open spaces seemed louder and louder as the months went on. Even quintessential New Yorker Ralph Lauren wasn’t immune. “I have always been inspired by the natural beauty, the heritage, and glamour of the West Coast of America,” the designer writes in his show notes for his Spring 2023 collection. “For the first time ever, I bring my dream of living here, sharing my worlds in an experience that celebrates a way of life I have always believed in—a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,”

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO