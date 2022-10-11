Read full article on original website
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, often spending weekends and holidays together on the East End of Long Island.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Make their First Major Appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck made quite an entrance last night at their first red-carpet event as a married couple. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the guests at the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 runway show held at the beautiful Huntington Library in San Marino, California. For the occasion, the...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Is Returning for a Fourth Year
We won't have to wait until the Super Bowl for a new Rihanna production. The pop star and mogul has announced via a teaser clip that the Savage x Fenty fashion show will return for a fourth year, dropping exclusively on Prime Video on November 9. The show has become a fall tradition over the past four years, since it first broke the mold of a traditional fashion by incorporating live music, diverse casting, and interactive elements.
Harper's Bazaar
Doechii Isn't Afraid to Get Weird
It’s hard to believe that rapper and style superstar, Doechii, has been in the mainstream music space for just a few years. She took off in 2020 with the release of her viral hit, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” (from the EP “Oh The Places You’ll Go”) a track that instantly made the rounds on TikTok. Earlier in the year, she became the first female rapper to be signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, which was followed by a joint deal between the esteemed label and Capitol Records. Since then, she’s performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The BET Awards, and was a stand out on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in an early aughts inspired alt-Black girl look.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales wears '90s vintage Chanel out in London
The Princess of Wales embraced vintage yesterday for an outing in London. The royal wore a blue tweed Chanel jacket – originally produced in 1995 – to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of Coach Core; an organisation that supports disadvantaged young people to sign up for community sports coaching apprenticeships.
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Wore a Floral Dress With Pierced UGG Boots
Is there anything that Dua Lipa can’t do? Just asking for a friend. The “Sweetest Pie” singer knows how to bring the heat on stage, but the reason we can’t stop stalking her Instagram isn’t because of her pipes. We're refreshing her IG feed non-stop to make sure we don't miss an outfit post because Dua has been serving some incredible fall fashion inspiration these past few weeks and it’s time to take notes on her transitional ensembles for colder weather.
Harper's Bazaar
Ralph Lauren's California Dreams
It’s a sentiment plenty of New Yorkers shared during Peak Pandemic times: “Should I head out West?” For many, the city felt like it was closing in, and the siren songs of blue skies, green pastures, and, most importantly, wide open spaces seemed louder and louder as the months went on. Even quintessential New Yorker Ralph Lauren wasn’t immune. “I have always been inspired by the natural beauty, the heritage, and glamour of the West Coast of America,” the designer writes in his show notes for his Spring 2023 collection. “For the first time ever, I bring my dream of living here, sharing my worlds in an experience that celebrates a way of life I have always believed in—a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,”
