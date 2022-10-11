Read full article on original website
Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
Responders Race to Evacuate Cows Before Barn Collapses
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a barn fire near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 7:00 p.m. Monday for a fire on East Lake Victoria Road Southeast. When deputies arrived they learned a dairy barn was on fire with cows...
Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
Sartell Fire Department Holding Annual Open House
SARTELL (WJON News) - This is Fire Prevention Week and you're invited to tour the Sartell Public Safety Facility. The Sartell Fire Department is holding their annual open house Thursday. You can learn about fire safety in your home, fire prevention techniques, tour the fire trucks and the Life Link...
The Palmer House in Sauk Centre is Offering Paranormal Tours in October
One of Minnesota's most haunted locations is offering paranormal tours on weekends in October. The Palmer House Hotel is located right on Main Street in Sauk Centre and has a rich history. Being built on the location of the previously burnt-down Sauk Centre House, the town’s first hotel, the Palmer House has been operational in the area since 1901:
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley
This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
Overturned Semi Sends One Person to Hospital in Kandiyohi County
RAYMOND -- One person was hurt following a crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday night. The incident happened after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest in Edwards Township, near Raymond. Authorities say a semi hauling a trailer of sugar beats was heading east...
Bikes Stolen in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
Update: Boy Shot by Uncle in Hunting Accident Has Died
MOTLEY (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting with his family has died. Sheriff Tom Burch says an autopsy is scheduled at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday just...
Sauk Rapids Stabbing Suspect to Undergo Competency Exam
FOLEY -- A Benton County judge has ordered a mental competency examination for a man accused of stabbing a Sauk Rapids man. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane is accused of stabbing the man in his garage at the direction of the man's wife, 55-year-old Maria Foster. Kane's wife, 25-year-old Katrina Hunt, was...
Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff
GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
Two-Year-Old Stable After Getting Run Over By SUV
RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.
