Sartell, MN

96.7 The River

Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
MONTICELLO, MN
96.7 The River

Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Fire Department Holding Annual Open House

SARTELL (WJON News) - This is Fire Prevention Week and you're invited to tour the Sartell Public Safety Facility. The Sartell Fire Department is holding their annual open house Thursday. You can learn about fire safety in your home, fire prevention techniques, tour the fire trucks and the Life Link...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley

This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Bikes Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Update: Boy Shot by Uncle in Hunting Accident Has Died

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting with his family has died. Sheriff Tom Burch says an autopsy is scheduled at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday just...
MOTLEY, MN
96.7 The River

Sauk Rapids Stabbing Suspect to Undergo Competency Exam

FOLEY -- A Benton County judge has ordered a mental competency examination for a man accused of stabbing a Sauk Rapids man. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane is accused of stabbing the man in his garage at the direction of the man's wife, 55-year-old Maria Foster. Kane's wife, 25-year-old Katrina Hunt, was...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Two-Year-Old Stable After Getting Run Over By SUV

RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.
RAMSEY, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

