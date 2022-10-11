HARRISON COUNTY, OH — Tractors upon tractors were at the Harrison County Fair Grounds for the pull for a cure to raise money for breast cancer. "Last year we did about $18,000 dollars," Pull for a Cure President Joe Myers said. "We gave out to different people of the tri-county area. And it doesn't matter, if they call us we give them a little bit of money. It helps out with their expenses and so forth. So, this is a very vital pull, it gives us the money to be able to pass along to those individuals suffering with this most deadly disease."

