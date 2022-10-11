Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Related
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
WTOV 9
Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention returns to Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack
Last year, the Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention saw major success at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. That’s why it’s back in 2022 -- and bigger. “Last year being the first year, we had people saying you’ll never pull this off. Well, it was huge and so successful. And this year will be bigger than last year,” Convention Organizer Dennis Gilbert said.
WTOV 9
People Pull for a Cure in Cadiz
HARRISON COUNTY, OH — Tractors upon tractors were at the Harrison County Fair Grounds for the pull for a cure to raise money for breast cancer. "Last year we did about $18,000 dollars," Pull for a Cure President Joe Myers said. "We gave out to different people of the tri-county area. And it doesn't matter, if they call us we give them a little bit of money. It helps out with their expenses and so forth. So, this is a very vital pull, it gives us the money to be able to pass along to those individuals suffering with this most deadly disease."
WTOV 9
Late Jefferson County sheriff named county's Veteran of the Year
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Veterans Association named the late Fred Abdalla Sr. as its Veteran of the Year at a ceremony Friday at Friendship Park. Many say the late sheriff was well deserved of the honor and were happy to spend the day celebrating him along with some of his family members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
Hillside slides in the plans for East End Park in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville Parks and Recreation received a large donation from the state that will allow East End Playground to grow. In 2019, the playground had a full renovation. Since then, there has been an on-going effort to add more. The city -- and...
WTOV 9
Free dental care appointments for all Military and Veterans
Wellsburg, W.Va — Almost Heaven Family Dentistry in Wellsburg is participating in Freedom Day USA, a national thank you to the military. On Oct. 25, the dentist office will be allowing all military and veterans to receive free dental care appointments. Anything that can be done within an hour...
WTOV 9
Weirton City Council, mayor honor 98-year-old World War II veteran
Weirton City Council and Mayor Harold Miller recently honored 98-year-old World War II veteran Ralph Wyait. Wyait served in the Navy aboard an engine repair ship in the South Pacific. He was awarded the victory medal, the American Area Campaign Medal and the Pacific Area Campaign Medal for his service.
WTOV 9
Hancock County Health Department hosting Walk for Women
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Health Department is hosting its Walk for Women this weekend to spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. “We walk down to the New Cumberland Pharmacy, we go to Second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
The Valley's Got Talent returns, hosted by Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville
The Valley’s Got Talent is back. Hosted by the Ohio Valley Youth Network and Sycamore Youth Center, its purpose is to amplify inspirational voices and recognize talent in the form of vocals, dance, instruments, group song, and more. Pastor and Director of Programming at the Sycamore Youth Center Bobbi...
Comments / 0