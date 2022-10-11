Being a sports fan for any team is not easy, you’re going to struggle through tough years. It happens with every franchise, but that’s how you separate the true fans from the bandwagon fans. In the sports world, teams are always changing, players move teams, and sometimes you end up with a jersey for a player that is no longer on the team. Player’s jerseys can cost a lot of money which is why I thought it was so cool that this week ONLY, the Houston Texans are offering their fans a jersey exchange program.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO