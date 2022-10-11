Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Saint Omer - Review
A slow burner of a court case that's unlike few other, Saint Omer avoids the clear cut by making its subject a murderer - but the motives are empathetic; however hard to judge. What follows is not so much a trial to prove innocence; everyone knows Laurence Coly is guilty of killing her 15 month old daughter - but more is a point as to why she did it. Anchored by a terrific and understated performance by Guslagie Malanga, Saint Omer feels like quiet, angry cinema where you don't appreciate its full brilliance until the train ride home afterwards and the more you let it sink in.
spoilertv.com
The Abandons - Ordered to Series by Netflix
Kurt Sutter has got the green light for his outlaw western series The Abandons. The streamer has handed the Sons of Anarchy a ten-part series order for his period action drama, which was first revealed by Deadline a year ago. The series, which will see Sutter serve as showrunner and...
spoilertv.com
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.04 - Shrapnel - Press Release
“Shrapnel” – The team operates on a military reenactor whose attempt at authenticity has created an explosive predicament that even Dr. Shaun Murphy couldn’t predict. Meanwhile, Dr. Jordan Allen and Dr. Daniel Perez are on a race against time as they search for a severed foot on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
The L Word - Episode 3.02 - Los Angeles Traffic - Press Release
Bette and Shane break new ground with Tina and Tess, respectively, but old habits come back to bite them. Sparks fly with Alice’s latest prospect until an unexpected revelation, while Angie heals her heartbreak with a new flame. Meanwhile, Finley competes for Maribel's favor until Maribel drops a bomb about Sophie that threatens to tear them apart, and Dani puts hurt feelings aside for Gigi, but is it too late?
RELATED PEOPLE
spoilertv.com
Interior Chinatown - Ordered to Series by Hulu
Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Interior Chinatown, a new series from from 20th Television and Creator/Exec Producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name. Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians) will star and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Yang will...
spoilertv.com
Atlanta - Episode 4.10 - It Was All A Dream (Series Finale) - Press Release
You know what? As much as I hated this show, I think I'm gonna miss it. Written by Donald Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
spoilertv.com
So Help me Todd - Second Second Chance - Review
The third episode of the pilot season was definitely the strongest so far, continuing to showcase a clever and creative writing team and dynamic chemistry shared by all of the leads, but especially between mother and son duo Margaret and Todd (Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin). The episode begins with Todd and his ex-fiancé turned colleague, Susan, running into each other as they are arriving for a party. In a classic Todd move, he didn’t read the details of the e-vite and showed up with beer to what turned out to be a baby shower for childhood friends. As the guests catch up over adulthood and stock profiles, Todd quickly realizes he is out of place amongst this group of married, successful professionals. He is relieved to run into his childhood best friend, Ryan, who is also an outcast with an arrest warrant to boot. When Ryan shares that he is going to court for a trespassing charge, Todd immediately offers the services of his mother, which viewers know isn’t going to go over well.
spoilertv.com
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.06 - Candy Zombies - Press Release
It’s Halloween at Abbott Elementary! When a student steals a bag of candy meant to be given out to the kids at the end of the day and starts distributing it during school hours, the teachers band together to find the culprit. Meanwhile, Janine is invited to a Halloween party by an old friend and starts to reconsider her personal life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
Physical - Season 3 - Zooey Deschanel Joins Cast
Zooey Deschanel has joined the Season 3 cast of Physical, Apple TV+’s hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne. Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.
spoilertv.com
Stargirl - Episode 3.09 - The Monsters - Press Release
“Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG,V) (HDTV) CONFRONTING THE TRUTH — After a recent experience renews Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#309). Original airdate 11/2/2022.
spoilertv.com
The Equalizer - Episode 3.04 - One Percenters - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“One Percenters” – A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Meanwhile, Delilah’s father, Miles, insists on knowing the truth about McCall’s work, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper and record producer Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, a motorcycle club founder.
spoilertv.com
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 14th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Atlanta - Episode 4.9 - Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World. Atlanta - Episode 4.10 - It Was All A Dream. Big Sky - Episode 3.7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
The Winchesters - Episode 1.04 - Masters of War - Press Release
“Masters of War” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) FIGHTER’S INSTINCT – After the details of a veteran’s death don’t add up, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) brings everyone in to investigate and he shares a detail about his past that makes John (Drake Rodger) see him in a new light. Mary (Meg Donnelly) finds an unexpected ally who has been hot on the trail of this monster and Latika (Nida Khurshid) tries to help Mary heal and find closure with someone she lost. Meanwhile, John’s habit of running headfirst into danger leaves Millie (Bianca Kajlich) worried for her son. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Julia Cooperman (#104). Original Airdate 11/1/2022.
spoilertv.com
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.05 - Friend of the Devil - Press Release
“Friend of the Devil” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN TEXAS – When an old friend rides into town, Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) finds himself in the impossible position of helping a former partner in crime while keeping up appearances as the town’s new sheriff. Abby (Kat McNamara) and Kate’s (Katie Findlay) friendship is put to the test as Abby faces uncomfortable questions about her deceased husband while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) reconnect and work together to pursue a new lead in connection to the murder of Abby’s husband. The episode was written by Nick Zigler and directed by Carol Banker (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2022.
spoilertv.com
Dune: The Sisterhood - Indira Varma Cast As Empress Natalya
Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel Sisterhood Of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer. Alison Schapker is co-showrunner and executive producer. Emmy-winner Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive-produce.
spoilertv.com
USD POLL : What is the funniest scene you have seen this year in a movie or TV series that isn't a comedy?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Mothman's Dog who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
spoilertv.com
USD POLL : Which ABC Family TV shows did you enjoy the most?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Laurel_Mercer who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
spoilertv.com
Young Sheldon - Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy - Review
This episode continues Mary’s journey of finding out who she is without the church and in the process, she ends up discovering a whole new side of herself. When Mary scoffs at Connie for reading a romance novel, she challenges Mary to give it a try. It doesn’t take long for Mary to get sucked into the story, even hiding in the bathroom to read in private. The book unlocks a curious side of Mary and she decides to write her own romance novel, where a character named Marie meets a handsome man named Dusty in a bar. Of course “Marie” is a pseudonym for Mary, and she attempts to capture her very vivid fantasy on paper. George catches Mary enthralled in her writing, and asks what she’s doing. She quickly dismisses it as her grocery list. However, her fantasy has gotten her hot, and she lures a confused but eager George into the bedroom. Later, George confides in Dale about Mary’s sudden change in personality and Dale sarcastically suggests that she has either hit her head or she’s going through menopause because there is no possible way that a woman would be turned on by George. It is fun to see this wild side of Mary and Zoe Perry is fabulous in portraying this new side of her character, while maintaining pieces of the moral, conservative side that have made Mary who she is for so long.
spoilertv.com
NCIS - Episode 20.05 - Guardian - Press Release + Promotional Photos
“Guardian” – Agent Parker steps up to protect Director Vance after a terrifying home invasion. Also, the team detects advancements in Jessica and Jimmy’s blossoming romance, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com
All American - Episode 5.03 - Feeling Myself - Promotional Photos + Press Release
ON THE HUNT – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) joins Olivia (Samantha Logan) in her quest to get former players to talk about Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan), things start to become real for them. With Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) encouragement, Layla (Greta Onieogou) agrees to attend a red carpet with Patience (Chelsea Tavares), but Patience is still learning the ins and outs of these exclusive events. Spencer notices that Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is doing a lot of wedding things solo, so he comes up with a solution to make her feel special. Asher (Cody Christian) gets an opportunity to take the next step in his career by going on a recruiting trip. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) gets too involved in a case at work, leading Laura (Monet Mazur) to step in. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#503). Original airdate 10/24/2022.
Comments / 0