After years without a by-the-slice pizza shop in Alexandria, two opened in Old Town on the same day this week. Three months after a cryptic announcement, Andy’s Pizza has launched in Old Town at 107 N Fayette Street — while Handover by the Slice opened at 728 King Street. The latter has been referred to as Old Town’s first by-the-slice pizza joint. True to the by-the-slice pizza fashion, though, it may have to share the prize.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO