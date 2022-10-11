Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Related
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
alxnow.com
Poll: Is Alexandria a good city for pizza?
Is Alexandria’s pizza status supreme or is it still a little crusty?. Earlier this week, two new pizza joints opened in Old Town. While among the few by-the-slice restaurants in town, astute readers noted that Fairlington Pizza also serves by-the-slice. Reaction to the news was a little mixed on...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Alexandria Gets Its (Maybe) First By-The-Slice Pizza Shop — “There’s a first time for everything, even in 273-year-old Alexandria…” [Washington Business Journal]. Cracking Down on Cut-Through Traffic is Getting Easier in Fairfax County — “Mitigating cut-through traffic in residential areas may be a little simpler.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alxnow.com
Virginia Attorney General Miyares to discuss school safety with Alexandria leaders
City leaders are arranging to meet Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares next month in response to an effort to curb violence within Alexandria City Public Schools. The discussion with Mayor Justin Wilson, School Board Chair Meagan Alderton and interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt was initiated in August, when Miyares sent a letter offering the support of his office.
alxnow.com
With enrollment increase, Alexandria needs more middle school space
Alexandria leaders agree that the city either needs to expand its aging middle schools or completely build a new one. There are now 15,700 students within Alexandria City Public Schools, and roughy 2,000 more students are expected by 2024. That puts the city in a tricky position, as 10 ACPS schools are more than 70 years old and need continual maintenance, and a surge in elementary school kids means that Alexandria needs more middle school space.
alxnow.com
Open houses in Alexandria this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Brick, 5 car garage, finished basement. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Ellen Patrick – Compass) 711 Fords Landing Way, Fords Landing. 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhouse. Noteworthy: One car garage, gas fireplace, refinished hardwood...
alxnow.com
Acclaimed local chain Andy’s Pizza opens in Old Town
After years without a by-the-slice pizza shop in Alexandria, two opened in Old Town on the same day this week. Three months after a cryptic announcement, Andy’s Pizza has launched in Old Town at 107 N Fayette Street — while Handover by the Slice opened at 728 King Street. The latter has been referred to as Old Town’s first by-the-slice pizza joint. True to the by-the-slice pizza fashion, though, it may have to share the prize.
RELATED PEOPLE
alxnow.com
Parks Commission to discuss funding new paddling access at Four Mile Run Park
Alexandria’s Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss funding for three city park projects next week. Up for discussion is a $436,000 project to install a launch area/paddling access at Four Mile Run Park, $21,000 for student gardens at Samuel Tucker Elementary School and a $25,000 pocket park at Lake Cook.
alxnow.com
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest pet adoption event, is this Sunday
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest annual animal-focused event is returning on Sunday (October 16). More than 50 adoptable pets will be on-hand at Old Town’s Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re talking about probably close to 50 adoptable animals, mostly...
alxnow.com
The Tasting Room reopens after two-and-a-half year break in Old Town
After a two-and-half year hiatus, The Tasting Room (1602 King Street) has reopened in Old Town. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant is owned by Lorien Hotel & Spa, which also owns BRABO (1602 King Street) next door. Both restaurants are run by Executive Chef Fredy Garciaguirre, who was promoted from executive sous chef over the summer.
Comments / 0