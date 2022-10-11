Read full article on original website
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue running back Devin Mockobee softened Nebraska’s defense with his powerful runs. Aidan O’Connell kept the Boilermakers chugging by cleaning up with closeout plays. Together, it was electric combination. O’Connell threw four touchdown passes and Mockobee ran for a career-high 178 yards and another score Saturday as Purdue overpowered Nebraska 43-37. “He (O’Connell) probably had five or six throws that I don’t think anyone could make — throws that were just off the charts,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “We thought we had a decent plan to get him (Mockobee) on the edge, get him in space and, of course, he runs hard. He doesn’t care who he plays, he runs hard.”
IHSAA soccer regionals scores (Saturday 10/15/22)
Boys high school soccer Class 3A No. 4 Columbus North 5, Floyd Central 0 Class 2A No. 2 Memorial 4, No. 13 Providence 3 (OT) Class A No. 8 Forest Park 4, Christian Academy of Indiana 1 Girls high school soccer Class 3A No. 7 Center Grove 4, No. 10 Reitz 1 Class 2A No. […]
Memphis tiger fans celebrate first Basketball Block Party
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger basketball fans got hyped up for the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Memphis Basketball Block Party. The event replaced Memphis Madness, the annual pep rally in favor of a new on-campus event where fans were introduced to the men and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.
