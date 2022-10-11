WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue running back Devin Mockobee softened Nebraska’s defense with his powerful runs. Aidan O’Connell kept the Boilermakers chugging by cleaning up with closeout plays. Together, it was electric combination. O’Connell threw four touchdown passes and Mockobee ran for a career-high 178 yards and another score Saturday as Purdue overpowered Nebraska 43-37. “He (O’Connell) probably had five or six throws that I don’t think anyone could make — throws that were just off the charts,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “We thought we had a decent plan to get him (Mockobee) on the edge, get him in space and, of course, he runs hard. He doesn’t care who he plays, he runs hard.”

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO