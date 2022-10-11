Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
News Channel Nebraska
Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's alleged murder-for-hire plan
ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
knopnews2.com
Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Amanda Knox came to North Platte Thursday, to share her story about what happened to her 15 years ago for the Town Hall Lecture Series. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she says she didn’t commit. The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed, and harassed by the media.
Students, parents reminded of expectations at North Platte High School activities
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After numerous problems experienced by supervisors at North Platte High School activities, school administrators are reminding parents and students alike of expectations at activities. In order to make sure we have safe and enjoyable experiences at our activities, we are wanting to communicate some expectations and guidelines for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
knopnews2.com
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
knopnews2.com
District 177 construction project moving along
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is still being made on the District 177 construction project. This includes the renovation of the mall while adding a few new restaurants and brand new apartment complex. As North Platte continues to try to make it a place where people would want to...
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. 2702 W. 14TH Street Woody Sheffield Estate Sale Friday & Saturday 8am - 4pm Snap -On tools, patio furniture, lawn mowers, table saw, route…
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Gothenburg Public Schools debuts brand new $100,000 fitness center
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — On Thursday morning, students at the Gothenburg Public Schools (GPS) said hello to their brand new state-of-the-art fitness center. Earlier this year, the school received the good news that they were recipients of a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National...
Comments / 0