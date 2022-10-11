Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Myles Garrett irked that Steelers’ Chukwuma Okorafor didn’t get fined for his dive, but Garrett did for his QB hit
BEREA, Ohio — With controversial roughing-the-passer calls in the news, Myles Garrett is miffed that he had his wallet lightened by the NFL for a play in the Browns’ 29-17 victory over the Steelers in Week 3, while Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor did not. Specifically, Garrett was...
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
David Njoku thanks Bill Belichick but ‘I aspire to be better than Ozzie’ Newsome: Browns Insider
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- David Njoku appreciated Bill Belichick saying this week that he’s the best Browns tight end since Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome, but when all is said and done, he hopes Belichick is selling him short. “I appreciate it, I do,” Njoku said Friday. “I have intentions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 9 scores for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 9 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Massillon Tuslaw 20. Senate Athletic League. JFK 37, East Tech 0. John Marshall 34, Collinwood 0. Rhodes 48, Lincoln-West 0. Glenville vs. John Adams, cancelled.
No. 20 St. Vincent-St. Mary decodes No. 9 Cleveland Heights’ unbeaten run with 49-21 romp
AKRON, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary had not defended a run-option offense such as the one Cleveland Heights brought Friday night to Akron. It took about 10 plays for the Fighting Irish to figure it out, giving up an opening touchdown drive before clamping down to hand the Tigers a 49-21 loss — their first of the high school football season — in relentless fashion.
How we’re coping this fall with late Guardians, Browns, Buckeyes and elections stories: Letter from the Editor
The poohbahs of Major League Baseball smiled upon our newsroom when they scheduled the games for the Guardians Wild Card series with Tampa Bay, with starting times early enough for us to publish multiple stories and photos in the next day’s editions of The Plain Dealer. With plenty of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Josh Naylor shows guts and heart to lead Guardians past Yankees in ALDS Game 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If they ever decide to start measuring baseball championships in guts and heart rather than wins and losses, Josh Naylor could be a Hall of Famer. Naylor, who beat the odds and returned from a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2021 season, gutted out a playoff win against the Yankees on Friday with two hits and a run scored. It was painfully obvious to everybody in the park that his surgically repaired right leg is still not 100%, but while limping to the postgame interview room beneath Yankee Stadium, Naylor told reporters: “You just have to bite your tongue and go.”
Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias to make postseason debut at 1B in ALDS Game 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hours before the Guardians were set to take on the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, manager Terry Francona made a lineup change, inserting rookie Gabriel Arias at first base while Josh Naylor deals with a sore right ankle. Francona said he...
Falling in love with playoff baseball, Cleveland Guardians style! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Are you in love with this team yet?. I started to write, “How did the Guardians win this game?”. But I know the answer. So do you, if you’ve been enraptured by this remarkable Cleveland baseball summer. They won the game because this is how they’ve won games all year.
Can the Guardians pull themselves together in New York? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about the Guardians as they head into Game 2 of the best-of-five AL Division Series vs. the Yankees. The Guardians lost the opener 4-1 in Yankee Stadium Tuesday. QUESTION: Why do I keep thinking it’s over for the kids from Cleveland?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Browns new LB Deion Jones won’t be activated for Patriots game, but CB Greedy Williams has been
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns linebacker Deion Jones won’t be activated for the Patriots game to help slow running back Rhamondre Stevenson, but cornerback Greedy Williams has been activated off injured reserve and will help ease the absence of Denzel Ward (concussion). Jones, acquired in a trade with the...
Bengals emphasizing roughing the passer penalties after weekend of flags across NFL
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The news was unavoidable for the last few days. Across a handful of games last week, the roughing the passer penalty was brought back into the spotlight once again after some questionable calls. In the Bengals’ locker room, there’s not much the team can do to...
3 keys for the Browns to outsmart Bill Belichick and the Patriots: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Considering the Cleveland Browns’ schedule the next six weeks, it’s very important to get a win against the Patriots on Sunday. New England is led by Bill Belichick who is well regarded as the best NFL football coach of all time. The New England boss comes into this week with 256 regular-season victories and 323 total victories including the playoffs. The Browns will have to work to beat the Patriots, it will not be handed to them.
Holy Name dismantles No. 25 Buckeye, 35-6, for spot in GLC championship
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Having reached the Division III regional finals each of the past two years, the seniors at Holy Name know how to win big football games. That experience — along with a suffocating defense — was on display Friday as the Green Wave totally dismantled visiting Buckeye, 35-6, at North Royalton High School. Holy Name is now 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the East Division of the Great Lakes Conference. Buckeye, which was ranked No. 25 in the cleveland.com Top 25, falls to 7-2 and 4-1.
Steven Kwan’s RBI single extends Guardians’ lead to 2-0 in ALDS Game 3 vs. Yankees (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan lined an RBI single to right field in the second inning to extend Cleveland’s lead to 2-0 against the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Gabriel Arias, who opened the inning with a double to left, scored on the play.
Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame to induct inaugural class
EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame will hold its inaugural Hall of Fame induction Sunday, Oct. 16, in Eastlake. The hall has been established to honor Croatian-Americans who have made their mark in sports. The event will be held at the American-Croatian Lodge. The hall...
How the Bengals can attack Cover 2 and get the offense back on track: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — During their 2021 Super Bowl run, the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was a highlight reel week after week. Young talent such as Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd lit up the scoreboard regardless of the opponent. This explosiveness masked the...
Bengals will use indoor practice facility for the first time Friday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For the first time this season, the Bengals are headed indoors — for practice. The team will use the Integrity Express Logistics Indoor Facility, located nearby to Paycor Stadium, on Friday morning. “We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it works out...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0