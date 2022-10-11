ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
No. 20 St. Vincent-St. Mary decodes No. 9 Cleveland Heights’ unbeaten run with 49-21 romp

AKRON, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary had not defended a run-option offense such as the one Cleveland Heights brought Friday night to Akron. It took about 10 plays for the Fighting Irish to figure it out, giving up an opening touchdown drive before clamping down to hand the Tigers a 49-21 loss — their first of the high school football season — in relentless fashion.
Josh Naylor shows guts and heart to lead Guardians past Yankees in ALDS Game 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If they ever decide to start measuring baseball championships in guts and heart rather than wins and losses, Josh Naylor could be a Hall of Famer. Naylor, who beat the odds and returned from a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2021 season, gutted out a playoff win against the Yankees on Friday with two hits and a run scored. It was painfully obvious to everybody in the park that his surgically repaired right leg is still not 100%, but while limping to the postgame interview room beneath Yankee Stadium, Naylor told reporters: “You just have to bite your tongue and go.”
3 keys for the Browns to outsmart Bill Belichick and the Patriots: Film Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Considering the Cleveland Browns’ schedule the next six weeks, it’s very important to get a win against the Patriots on Sunday. New England is led by Bill Belichick who is well regarded as the best NFL football coach of all time. The New England boss comes into this week with 256 regular-season victories and 323 total victories including the playoffs. The Browns will have to work to beat the Patriots, it will not be handed to them.
Holy Name dismantles No. 25 Buckeye, 35-6, for spot in GLC championship

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Having reached the Division III regional finals each of the past two years, the seniors at Holy Name know how to win big football games. That experience — along with a suffocating defense — was on display Friday as the Green Wave totally dismantled visiting Buckeye, 35-6, at North Royalton High School. Holy Name is now 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the East Division of the Great Lakes Conference. Buckeye, which was ranked No. 25 in the cleveland.com Top 25, falls to 7-2 and 4-1.
