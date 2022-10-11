Read full article on original website
Related
MindBodyGreen
Over 35% Of The Global Population Is Deficient In Iodine, New Research Reveals
Historically speaking, iodine deficiency hasn’t been a major concern in the U.S. (or other developed countries) for quite some time. This is largely thanks to salt fortification practices, which started in the U.S. in the 1920s and expanded on a global scale in the 90s. However, thanks to changing...
MindBodyGreen
The Best Time Of Day To Eat, Sleep & Exercise According To Ayurveda
If you've ever been on a guided animal safari, you may have heard a ranger tell you about the types of animals you're most likely to spot at different times of the day. Most mammals on the planet do not have evolved brains like us humans, yet they have certainly preserved their circadian intelligence.
MindBodyGreen
The Skinny On Brown Fat: What It Is + How To Activate It Naturally
Generally speaking, body fat has gotten a bad rap over the past few decades. From the demonization of dietary fats in fad diets of the 90s to the overwhelming societal pressure to lose excess body fat, there’s an air of cruelty surrounding all fat-focused topics of conversation. But the...
Comments / 0