CNET
Twitter Mention Controls Could Be Coming Soon
You could soon have more control over who can contact you over Twitter. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of an unreleased Twitter feature that lets you control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. "Twitter is working on letting you control who can...
CNET
Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost
Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
CNET
Apple Reportedly Fined $19M for Not Including Chargers With iPhones
Apple has reportedly been fined 100 million reais ($19 million) by a Brazilian court for not including chargers in new iPhones sold in the country. All iPhones sold in Brazil must come with a charger included in the box, the court ruled, according to a Reuters report Thursday. The fine...
CNET
With the Holidays Approaching, Here's a Perfect Time to Take Your PTO
It's late December. You're marathon-watching holiday movies (or that buzzy Netflix show you've had on the back burner); munching on cookie after sprinkle-covered cookie; enjoying quality time with your grandma or favorite cousin. And it's all stress free, because you've secured 10 peaceful, uninterrupted days away from work. That seems...
CNET
You'll Have to Pry the Thumbs-Up Emoji From My Cold, Dead, Ancient Hands
The thumbs-up emoji has long been one of my to-go responses. It's simple. It's versatile. It's friendly. Or so I thought until a Daily Mail headline jolted me out of my emoji-happy stupor this week. "Why NOBODY should be using the 'thumbs up' emoji in 2022," the title blares. Cut...
CNET
Last Chance Prime Day Deals: Savings on Echo, TVs, Air Fryers and More Still Available
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's first Prime Early Access Sale -- the second Prime Day-like event of 2022 -- is now in the books. But just like Prime Days of yore, it leaves behind a trail of deals that didn't expire even as the final bell rang.
CNET
How to Pick the Best Keyboard Case for the iPad Pro
The most recent iPad Pro might be over a year old, but it's still a beast of a tablet thanks to its M1 processor, gorgeous display and optional 5G. And if you want to take full advantage of its powerful hardware and use it for more than just scrolling through social media, you should invest in a proper case with a built-in keyboard. Adding a keyboard to your iPad Pro helps it feel more like a real laptop, and makes it a great tool for typing up emails, essays and more while you're on the go. So read on if you're on the hunt for the best iPad Pro keyboard case options on the market right now.
CNET
Grab a 2-Quart Analog Air Fryer for a Just $18 Today (Save $27)
Air fryers have been rising in popularity for a while -- and for good reason. These small appliances can fry up wings, french fries, ocra and other favorites while using little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to deep fryers. Plus, using an air fryer in place of an oven can cut down on your electric bill, too.
CNET
Move Over, Google: Samsung Wants to Reinvent the Phone Call, Too
Samsung is taking a page from the Google Pixel playbook with its upcoming One UI 5 software update, which will be adding a new way to take calls on Galaxy phones. The Bixby Text Call feature will bring the ability to answer a phone call by texting, with the Bixby assistant transcribing between voice and text on both ends.
CNET
Get a New 2022 65-Inch 4K TV for $500 Right Now (Save $300)
Fall is here, which means most of us are gearing up to host friends and family for holiday celebrations and game-day feasts -- not to mention settling in for more nights in as the days grow shorter and the weather cools. That's why you need to make sure your entertainment space is up to snuff so that you can stream all your favorite movies, shows and live sports.
