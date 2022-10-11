Graeter’s Releases Limited Edition Ice Cream Flavor in Honor of Fritz the Hippo
The Chunky, Chunky Hippo flavor is back at Graeter’s Ice Cream, celebrating the Cincinnati Zoo's newest addition to its bloat, baby Fritz.
Graeter's initially created the flavor when famous hippo Fiona was born. Now Fiona is a big sister to Fritz, who was born Aug. 3, and Graeter’s has re-release the popular flavor to honor the baby.
According to a press release, the Chunky Chunky Hippo Flavor consists of a toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.
The flavor became available Oct. 10 and can be purchased exclusively online while supplies last . A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Cincinnati Zoo.
Bibi – Fritz and Fiona’s mother – became pregnant unexpectedly while on birth control, after the zoo introduced male hippo Tucker into her habitat last year. The zoo announced that Bibi was pregnant in April.
Bibi, Fiona and Fritz have been gradually spending more time together. The zoo shared on Instagram that the whole bloat, including father Tucker, is being brought together slowly to provide ample time to become acquainted and get comfortable with one another .
