Columbus, OH

Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Ohio school: police

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday.

Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing a handgun to the school.

According to police, school security detained the students after performing a security check with a metal detector wand.

Police said security staff found the gun in the waistband of the student’s pants. The gun was loaded with an extended magazine of 29 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

The teenager was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to possessing the gun before and while entering the school.

The boy has been charged with possession and conveying a firearm into a school zone.

Franklin Loll
4d ago

in the 70s when I was in high school we brought our rifles and kept them displayed in our rear windows. when there was a bomb scare we guarded the entryways.

