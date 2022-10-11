ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday

ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
Goodwill Plans To Open Spaulding Avenue Store In Avondale

CHICAGO — Goodwill plans to open a store and donation center in Avondale, taking over a lot that’s currently home to a vacant industrial building. Goodwill and GW Properties have made a development agreement that would see the industrial building at 3550 N. Spaulding Ave. demolished and replaced with an 18,000-square-foot, one-story building for Goodwill, according to Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s website.
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Learn About Portage Park’s History At This Weekend’s Neighborhood Tour For Locals

PORTAGE PARK — Residents can learn more about Portage Park history at a walking tour this weekend. Portage Park residents Giovina Romandine and Lance Baker will lead people on a two-and-a-half-hour walking tour 11 a.m. Sunday through the area. They’ll highlight neighborhood history, architecture, longstanding local businesses and recent developments.
Check Out Bronzeville During Open House Chicago

GRAND BOULEVARD — Some of Bronzeville’s most breathtaking buildings will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, Open House is putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free unless...
Check Out Humboldt Park And Hermosa During Open House Chicago

HUMBOLDT PARK — This weekend is your chance to explore some of the most interesting buildings and sites in Humboldt Park and Hermosa through Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free unless otherwise noted.
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago

Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
Vintage Shop ‘Swantiques’ Opening Andersonville Pop-Up Offering Furniture, Art And Clothes

ANDERSONVILLE — A local vintage dealer is returning to Andersonville with another pop-up shop offering furniture, decor and clothing. Swantiques will debut its pop-up shop with an opening party 6-9 p.m. Friday at 5228 N. Clark St. The shop will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday starting Saturday and running through Nov. 6, owner Lora Swanson said.
Check Out Downtown, West Loop And Near West Side During Open House Chicago

DOWNTOWN — Dozens of the most striking buildings Downtown will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is on for Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free...
