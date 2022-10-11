Read full article on original website
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
blockclubchicago.org
Fall Foliage, Local Businesses And Open House Favorites: Here’s Chicago In Photos This Week
CHICAGO — The leaves are quickly changing color, and residents are exploring the city during Open House Chicago weekend. Block Club dug up a few of our favorite Open House photos from the archives, along with some of the photos our reporters took for stories this week. Take a...
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blockclubchicago.org
Goodwill Plans To Open Spaulding Avenue Store In Avondale
CHICAGO — Goodwill plans to open a store and donation center in Avondale, taking over a lot that’s currently home to a vacant industrial building. Goodwill and GW Properties have made a development agreement that would see the industrial building at 3550 N. Spaulding Ave. demolished and replaced with an 18,000-square-foot, one-story building for Goodwill, according to Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s website.
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
fox32chicago.com
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
RELATED PEOPLE
blockclubchicago.org
Learn About Portage Park’s History At This Weekend’s Neighborhood Tour For Locals
PORTAGE PARK — Residents can learn more about Portage Park history at a walking tour this weekend. Portage Park residents Giovina Romandine and Lance Baker will lead people on a two-and-a-half-hour walking tour 11 a.m. Sunday through the area. They’ll highlight neighborhood history, architecture, longstanding local businesses and recent developments.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
blockclubchicago.org
Res Headlines This Weekend’s Connect South Shore Festival With Local Artists, Food, Rollerskating
SOUTH SHORE — South Shore’s free, annual arts festival returns this weekend, bringing together local musicians, creatives and the singer-songwriter Res near 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard. The fourth annual Connect South Shore festival is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in the former Shore Bank parking lot, 7001-7037 S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockclubchicago.org
Downstate Donuts Bringing Potato-Based Pastries To Uptown With New Wilson Avenue Shop
UPTOWN — Downstate Donuts is opening its own shop in Uptown after four years of slinging its unique brand of doughnuts at farmers markets and from a custom-made tricycle. The local doughnut purveyor plans to open early next month at 1132 Wilson Ave., the first brick-and-mortar location for the award-winning, potato-based pastries.
NBC Chicago
Unleashed Dogs Running Loose in Chicago Parks Fetch Increased Complaints, Aldermen Say
Chicago pet owners are letting their unleashed dogs run wild in parks and other public property, triggering fist fights and threats of violence, the head of Animal Care and Control was told Wednesday. With Animal Care and Control Executive Director Mamadou Diakhate testifying at City Council budget hearings, Ald. Scott...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
blockclubchicago.org
Check Out Bronzeville During Open House Chicago
GRAND BOULEVARD — Some of Bronzeville’s most breathtaking buildings will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, Open House is putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free unless...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockclubchicago.org
Check Out Humboldt Park And Hermosa During Open House Chicago
HUMBOLDT PARK — This weekend is your chance to explore some of the most interesting buildings and sites in Humboldt Park and Hermosa through Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free unless otherwise noted.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
blockclubchicago.org
Vintage Shop ‘Swantiques’ Opening Andersonville Pop-Up Offering Furniture, Art And Clothes
ANDERSONVILLE — A local vintage dealer is returning to Andersonville with another pop-up shop offering furniture, decor and clothing. Swantiques will debut its pop-up shop with an opening party 6-9 p.m. Friday at 5228 N. Clark St. The shop will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday starting Saturday and running through Nov. 6, owner Lora Swanson said.
blockclubchicago.org
Check Out Downtown, West Loop And Near West Side During Open House Chicago
DOWNTOWN — Dozens of the most striking buildings Downtown will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is on for Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free...
Comments / 2