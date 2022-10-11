ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car

Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy