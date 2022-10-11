Read full article on original website
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car
Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
