Blake Corum seen visibly sick on field during Michigan's first drive vs. Penn State
Blake Corum might have some nerves getting to him against Penn State. A video was released of him throwing up while on the field. Corum has been on a tear this season running the ball. He has embraced his role in the Michigan backfield and had 735 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns coming into the game.
Ohio State football’s strength of schedule better than you think
I’ve heard a lot of people say that the Ohio State football team hasn’t played a strong schedule so far this season. They’ve played six games this season and none of those teams are currently ranked in the top 25. That’s not how the year started though.
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'
Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
James Franklin admits surprise at Penn State's outing coming off Week 6 bye
James Franklin and Penn State had a great opportunity when the 2022 schedule came out. After a few early season road trips, the Nittany Lions had their bye week ahead of the crucial trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in Week 7. Unfortunately, that bye did not pay off...
JJ McCarthy: Jim Harbaugh labeled win over PSU 'a butt-kicking in every which way'
JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s offense rolled in a big way against Penn State. When the final whistle sounded, the Wolverines had rushed for over 400 yards and put up 41 points on the board. So, what did it look like? According to McCarthy, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled it...
Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime
Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
Ohio State football ready to let two-headed monster take over
The Ohio State football team is known for being able to pass the ball with great ease. They have been able to get whatever they want through the air with the myriad of weapons that C.J. Stroud has available to him. No team has been able to stop him or shut him down completely.
Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day
Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
Purdue marching band produces incredible halftime show honoring farmers during visit from Nebraska
Purdue’s “All-American” Marching Band produced a brilliant halftime show in Week 7. With Nebraska in West Lafayette for a key B1G West battle, the Boilermaker marching band dialed up a halftime show honoring farmers. Teaming up with Land O’Lakes, Purdue’s band spelled out “FARMERS” on the field....
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
PJ Fleck updates injury status of Tanner Morgan following loss to Illinois
P.J. Fleck revealed what happened to QB Tanner Morgan as he left the game with an injury on Saturday per Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Minnesota ended up losing to Illinois 26-14. Morgan struggled throughout the game and finished with 21 yards passing and 1 interception before he was forced...
Michigan State dials up picture perfect trick play in OT vs. Wisconsin
Michigan State botched a potential attempt at a game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation. Fortunately, the Spartans came out swinging in overtime. On the first play of the game, the Spartans called an end around to Jayden Reed, but it came with a twist. Instead of continuing his carry, Reed pulled up and unleashed a pass downfield.
Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland's backup QB, scrambles to set up crucial Terp TD
Billy Edwards Jr. has come on in relief of Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa. With the star QB of the Terps sidelined with an injury, Edwards has come up clutch with a late run for Maryland. He converted a 3rd-and-2 play by keeping the ball and scrambling deep inside Indiana’s red...
Peyton Manning slams brother Eli, Chad Powers during College GameDay appearance
Peyton Manning has proven over the years that he’s got some jokes. He joined the College GameDay crew to make some picks in Knoxville. The crew discussed the Penn State-Michigan matchup and Manning made a joke regarding his brother Eli Manning’s character “Chad Powers”. Powers went to a try out at Penn State and went viral.
Penn State stuns Michigan with quick 14-point swing led by Sean Clifford, massive pick-6
Penn State found themselves down by two scores early on against Michigan. Then the Nittany Lions took things into their own hands. It was all started by a huge run from QB Sean Clifford that put the offense in the red zone. Clifford turned on the jets and took it 62 yards in a huge play for the Penn State offense.
