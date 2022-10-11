ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska

Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'

Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch

Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota

Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime

Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day

Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois

Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State dials up picture perfect trick play in OT vs. Wisconsin

Michigan State botched a potential attempt at a game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation. Fortunately, the Spartans came out swinging in overtime. On the first play of the game, the Spartans called an end around to Jayden Reed, but it came with a twist. Instead of continuing his carry, Reed pulled up and unleashed a pass downfield.
EAST LANSING, MI

