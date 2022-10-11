ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was killed in a three vehicle hit-and-run crash Saturday in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at around 12:15 p.m., an unknown white Chevy pickup truck was driving east on Kansas Highway 96, just west of 279th St. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east in the lane next to the truck. When the pickup attempted to switch lanes, one of the motorcycles made an avoidance maneuver to avoid a collision. The driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and strike the other motorcycle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Man shot and killed during dispute at S. Wichita drive-thru

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita died and a 32-year-old man is now in custody after a shooting at a Wendy’s. WPD said officers were called to the Wendy’s at Harry and Clifton shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
McPherson Police Department Seeking Information on Stolen Truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Tuesday at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed. Officers contacted the victim in the case and the truck was last seen on the...
MCPHERSON, KS
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection

Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
WICHITA, KS
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
MCPHERSON, KS
Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter

The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
WICHITA, KS
Man Shot and Killed During Fight at South Wichita Fast Food Restaurant

A 31 year old man was arrested in South Wichita Friday night for killing a man during a dispute in a Wendy’s drive-thru. Police were called to the 3600 block of East Harry around 11:35 p.m. Police said the suspect was involved in a dispute with the employees inside the restaurant while at the drive-thru. A 35 year old man in the vehicle behind him stepped-in after the incident escalated.
WICHITA, KS
City ordinance aims to thwart catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed ordinance from the City of Wichita aims to reduce catalytic converter thefts within Wichita. The city says the reported thefts of catalytic converters have increased from 187 in 2019 to 1,360 in 2021. The thefts are nearly impossible to solve, because one they’re removed from vehicles, catalytic converters cannot be traced.
WICHITA, KS
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
