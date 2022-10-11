The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Oct. 13. South County Food Pantry Project to address food insecurity. The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a resolution allocating $428,783 in coronavirus grant money to address food insecurity. Officials say the money will fund a new program administered by the Community Action Agency of Butte County called the South County Food Pantry Project.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO